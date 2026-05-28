The 2026 FIFA World Cup Gives Canada An Opportunity To Attract Digital Nomads. Here's How Not To Waste It

MENAFN - The Conversation) When the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, Canada - alongside Mexico and the United States - will co-host the biggest tournament in the competition's history. Toronto and Vancouver are expected to attract millions of visitors and generate $3.8 billion in economic activity, including $2 billion in gross domestic product and $1.3 billion in labour income.

But the World Cup could be more than a sporting spectacle.

It presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Canada to sharpen its global talent strategy. Particularly when it comes to attracting international remote workers - so-called digital nomads.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 50 countries have launched new visa programs to attract these mobile professionals. These initiatives reflect a broader shift: countries are competing not just for tourist dollars, but for the skills, networks and investments remote workers bring.

China, for example, launched its K visa, targeting science, technology, engineering and mathematics graduates - even without pre-employment offers - in October 2025.

For skilled workers discouraged by U.S. policies, Canada has an opening to present itself as the more welcoming alternative. And the World Cup will place Canada under a global spotlight.

Canada's digital nomad pathway

With the right policies, Canada could persuade some World Cup fans to extend their stays, invest locally or even settle permanently.

In 2023, Ottawa introduced a digital nomad pathway as part of its Tech Talent Strategy. Remote workers employed by foreign companies can stay in Canada for up to six months while continuing their jobs abroad. If they later secure a Canadian job offer, they can transition to a work permit.

Read more: Canada's new Tech Talent Strategy aims to attract workers from around the world

On paper, this makes Canada one of the few G7 countries explicitly courting global remote workers. In practice, the pathway is untested and opaque.

No public data shows how many digital nomads have entered through the program, how many invested in Canadian ventures or how many transitioned to permanent residency. By contrast, countries like Barbados and Germany publish uptake data, enabling evaluation and adjustment.

The World Cup could provide the pilot Canada needs. By promoting the pathway - and by systematically tracking outcomes - Canada could test its effectiveness on a global stage.

The program also exposes a deeper contradiction. Canada seems to assume that digital nomads will eventually take local jobs and settle. Yet by definition, nomads are mobile professionals working for foreign employers or running online businesses. They move frequently and rarely seek permanent residence. Further, digital nomads generally do not contribute skilled labour locally, as most visas prohibit work in host countries.

But digital nomads are only a subgroup. A broader group - international remote workers - may be more relevant. These professionals use digital technologies to work across borders but may want to put down roots. Blurring the line between transient nomads and potential long-term residents risks producing policies that satisfy neither. Clarifying which group Canada is most interested in attracting is essential.

Countries such as India, Nigeria and Brazil have vast pools of highly skilled professionals eager to participate in the global digital economy. But Canada's digital nomad pathway may not reach them, because income and employer requirements tend to favour workers from wealthier countries in the Global North.

If Canada wants to brand itself as a hub for innovation and inclusivity, the program's eligibility rules must be adjusted to tap into this diverse workforce.

The assets are already there

Canada already has significant advantages it can build upon. Cities such as Toronto, Vancouver and Montréal are well-established multicultural hubs of technology and innovation, with strong links to global markets.

Immigration tools such as the Global Skills Strategy, the Start-up Visa and the new Innovation Stream demonstrate Canada's willingness to connect global expertise with local opportunity.

To fully leverage the World Cup, Canada needs more than a passive visa program. A co-ordinated strategy should begin with a dedicated World Cup remote worker visa, with clear tax and residency rules to reduce uncertainty for both workers and employers.

Temporary housing solutions will also be critical: opening underused university dormitories and regulating short-term rentals could help mitigate rent spikes in already unaffordable markets.

Equally important are integration supports. Mentorship programs, networking events and community initiatives can ensure that newcomers form meaningful ties beyond co-working spaces.

By treating the World Cup as a national pilot project, Canada can test what works and what needs to be improved.

Read more: Canada's digital nomad program could attract tech talent – but would they settle down?

A turning point in migration and work

Remote work has evolved into a defining feature of the contemporary workforce. Companies rely on global teams to access skills and cut costs; workers demand flexibility; digital tools make cross-border collaboration routine.

For Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is more than a sporting milestone. It is a nation-branding moment and a chance to lead in the global mobility revolution.

If policymakers clarify target groups and embed inclusivity into policy design, the World Cup could mark a turning point in Canada's evolution as a hub for global talent. If not, the opportunity may be lost - along with Canada's chance to shape the future of migration, mobility and work.