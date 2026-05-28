Kazakhstan And Russia Discuss Gas Transit Pipeline To China

Kazakhstan and Russia have begun discussions on the possible construction of a major transit gas pipeline to China with a projected capacity of 35 billion cubic meters of gas annually, AzerNEWS reports.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, told journalists that negotiations are currently underway regarding the project, which is informally associated with the“Power of Siberia-2” initiative, although the final name may differ.

“We have started discussions on the project. Kazakhstan is naturally interested in having the transit route pass through our territory. We are ready to provide all the necessary conditions and guarantees, while also considering the possibility of additional domestic gas consumption,” the minister stated.

According to Akkenzhenov, the project could significantly strengthen gas supplies to Kazakhstan's northern and eastern regions, where demand for energy resources continues to grow alongside industrial development and population expansion.

The minister emphasized that consultations are still ongoing and no final decisions have yet been made. Analysts note that if implemented, the pipeline could become one of the key energy corridors in Eurasia, further increasing the strategic importance of Central Asia in regional energy logistics.