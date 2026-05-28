Jaishankar In Cyprus: Solidifies Strategic Partnership, Joins EU Meet

Marking a significant deepening of diplomatic ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a two-day official visit to the Republic of Cyprus on Thursday. The visit served to solidify the newly formed Strategic Partnership between India and Cyprus while further aligning India's regional objectives with its European partners.

At the invitation of EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Jaishankar participated as a special invitee in the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, known as the "Gymnich." During the working session, the Minister contributed to high-level dialogues regarding the evolving geopolitical landscape, with a primary focus on the critical developments currently unfolding in West Asia and the Middle East.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Participation in EU 'Gymnich' Meeting

"During the visit, EAM attended the working session of the informal meeting of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs (Gymnich) on 28 May. Discussions focused on relevant policy issues of shared interest, in particular the geopolitical impact of developments in West Asia/Middle East and the wider region," read the MEA press release.

Bilateral and Minilateral Sideline Talks

The sidelines of the Gymnich provided a platform for robust "minilateral" and bilateral diplomacy. Jaishankar held structured engagements with several key global counterparts to harmonise perspectives on pressing international issues. Consultations with Kaja Kallas (EU High Representative) and Jose Manuel Albares Bueno (Foreign Minister of Spain) focused on strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership. Discussions with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah (Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia) centred on regional stability in West Asia. A meeting with Andrii Sybiha (Foreign Minister of Ukraine) provided an opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing conflict and its global implications. These meetings and his interactions with other EU Ministers provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on West Asia, the Ukraine conflict, India-EU cooperation, bilateral relations and wider regional developments, read the MEA release.

Strengthening India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership

Bilateral talks with his host, Dr. Constantinos Kombos, reinforced the deepening cooperation between New Delhi and Nicosia. The centrepiece of the visit was Dr. Jaishankar's meeting with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. Building on the momentum of President Christodoulides' own landmark State Visit to India just one week prior, the leaders focused on operationalising the newly established Strategic Partnership.

EAM called on Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, in Nicosia. The discussions reviewed the strong momentum in India-Cyprus relations following the landmark State Visit of President Christodoulides to India from 20 - 23 May 2026, during which the two countries elevated bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership. They also discussed further strengthening cooperation in areas including trade and investment, connectivity, defence and security, technology, innovation and people-to-people ties, the release said.

Discussions highlighted a roadmap for future collaboration across several high-priority sectors, including expanding trade and investment frameworks, deepening institutional cooperation in regional security, fostering partnerships in technology, innovation, and connectivity, and strengthening people-to-people ties that form the foundation of the bilateral relationship.

This visit underscored India's proactive stance in global affairs, signalling a commitment to sustained engagement with the European Union and key regional actors to navigate the complexities of the modern geopolitical era.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)