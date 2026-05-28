Argentina Bill Prohibits Crypto Payments To Illegal Gambling Sites

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Argentina's government is advancing a bill designed to curb unauthorized online gambling by tightening access to financial rails and crypto services. The Bill for the Prevention of Gambling and Regulation of Online Gambling has been presented to Congress, following an official notice from the Ministry of Health describing the intention to address gambling addiction through stricter controls on payments, advertising and platform access.

The measure directly links gambling oversight to the country's financial infrastructure, potentially reshaping how unregistered betting sites connect to payment processors and crypto rails in Argentina. If enacted, the legislation would grant authorities the power to block transactions tied to unauthorized gambling operators and extend compliance obligations to crypto intermediaries, including exchanges and fiat on-ramps.

The bill would empower authorities to block payments and crypto transfers connected to unauthorized online gambling platforms, broadening control over financial rails used for betting services. Crypto intermediaries and fiat-on-ramps could be required to identify and block transfers tied to gambling-related wallets or merchant flows, with potential impact on funding offshore betting operations that rely on crypto deposits. The legislation contemplates restrictions on advertising for unlicensed operators, and would extend enforcement beyond platforms to ensure services marketed in Argentina are properly authorized. Argentina's push sits within a broader global tightening of prediction markets and digital gambling, including court actions and regulatory moves in other jurisdictions. Industry players, such as crypto-onboarding firms, have faced scrutiny, with one company cited by sources as involved in onboarding materials reviewed by local sites; no official comment was provided at press time.

Key takeawaysPayments and crypto rails under the spotlight

A central feature of the bill is a tightened approach to the financial ecosystem that supports online gambling, spanning traditional banks, payment processors, and virtual asset service providers. According to the ministry, the proposal would authorize authorities to block transactions associated with unauthorized gambling platforms, effectively cutting off access to essential financial channels for unlicensed operators. The government stated that financial entities, payment service providers, and virtual asset (cryptocurrency) providers would be prohibited from servicing these operators.

In practice, the legislation could compel crypto exchanges and fiat-on-ramp services to implement on-chain and off-chain monitoring tied to gambling activity. The expectation would be to identify gambling-related wallets or merchant flows and block transfers accordingly. This marks a potentially sweeping expansion of compliance duties for the crypto sector within Argentina, aligning gambling regulation with the policing of financial infrastructure.

Cointelegraph reached out to MoonPay after onboarding materials reviewed by local crypto-gambling outlets referenced the payments firm, but the company did not provide a response by publication. The episode underscores how providers operating at the intersection of crypto and payments could come under heightened scrutiny if the bill passes.

Including crypto rails in gambling regulation could also have knock-on effects for residents who use crypto to fund or participate in both licensed and unlicensed betting platforms. While the bill emphasizes curbing illicit activity and gambling addiction, it would also raise questions about operational clarity for exchanges and fiat-on-ramps serving users across Argentina's borderless betting ecosystem.

Advertising controls and enforcement reach

Beyond transactional controls, the bill broadens enforcement to strike at promotional activity for unauthorized platforms. It envisions penalties for platforms that advertise unlicensed betting services and could require advertisers to verify whether the services they promote are duly authorized. The approach mirrors a trend in which regulators seek to reduce the visibility of illicit gambling networks in digital channels, potentially affecting social media campaigns, search advertising, and influencer-driven promotions linked to unlicensed operators.

The regulatory push continues a pattern seen in recent years where digital gambling activity has drawn increased scrutiny. In Argentina, authorities have already acted to curb illicit online betting, with courts ordering deeper oversight of prediction markets in some cases. In March, a Buenos Aires City court directed national regulators to block access to Polymarket, a market that allows users to bet on real-world events. The court order came after a filing by the Buenos Aires City Lottery, the state-owned body responsible for regulating gambling in the city.

Context: a global tightening around prediction markets

Argentina's move is part of a broader wave of regulatory attention toward prediction markets and online gambling. Similar developments have emerged elsewhere, including Spain, where authorities blocked access to Polymarket and Kalshi under gambling-law considerations. The evolving landscape reflects ongoing tensions between innovation in event-based markets and regulatory acceptance, with governments seeking to curb unlicensed activity while balancing consumer protection and advertising norms.

As jurisdictions reassess the legality and licensing of event-based markets, operators have faced a string of enforcement actions and license reviews globally. The Argentina bill's emphasis on payment rails and crypto compliance marks a notable attempt to address the financial plumbing that underpins online gambling platforms, rather than focusing solely on platform-specific licensing in isolation.

Industry response and unanswered questions

For industry participants, the potential changes raise practical questions about how compliance will be implemented on the ground. If exchanges and fiat-on-ramps must block gambling-related transfers, platforms will need robust onboarding and transaction-monitoring capabilities, as well as clear guidance on what constitutes an authorized operator and how to verify licenses. The bill's passage would also likely prompt updates to international transfer policies and cross-border payment flows, given the cross-border nature of many offshore betting services and the use of crypto wallets outside Argentina's borders.

The involvement of MoonPay in onboarding materials highlighted how third-party services could be woven into the operational fabric of local gambling ecosystems. The absence of a public statement at publish time leaves readers with an open question: how will the final law constrain or accommodate foreign providers, and how will regulators enforce cross-border crypto transfers tied to betting activity?

Observers will be watching how the bill defines“unauthorized” operators and the thresholds for enforcement, as well as how the government balances consumer protection with the practical realities of crypto payments and digital advertising. The text of the proposed law, and any accompanying regulatory guidelines, will be essential to gauge the expected burden on both domestic and international crypto firms, and on Argentine users who participate in online betting in legitimate or unlicensed forms.

Meanwhile, the broader regional and global context suggests a continuing pivot toward stricter controls over online gambling and prediction markets. As lawmakers evaluate licensing regimes, technology-facilitated payment flows, and cross-border advertising, market participants should expect ongoing developments, tests of enforcement capacity, and potential refinements to carve out workable paths for compliant operators while narrowing opportunities for illicit platforms.

Readers should monitor the bill's progress through Congress, any official regulatory frameworks that accompany it, and responses from the crypto and payments industry as authorities clarify how blocking mechanisms will be implemented in practice. With enforcement potentially looming over both conventional financial rails and crypto-enabled services, the next steps will reveal how Argentina intends to translate policy into operational safeguards and what this portends for crypto adoption and online betting in the region.

Related coverage: Spanish authorities block Polymarket and Kalshi over gambling laws.

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