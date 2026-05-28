Crypto Wins UAE SVF Licence, Adds BTC Visa Rewards And SEI Support

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto strengthens UAE presence with SVF licence, expands product suite

Crypto this week confirmed it has obtained a Stored Value Facilities (SVF) licence in the United Arab Emirates, while also announcing a set of product updates that include support for the SEI chain migration and the introduction of Bitcoin rewards for eligible Visa cardholders. The combination of regulatory progress and consumer-facing product enhancements signals a continued push by the firm to deepen regional operations and broaden mainstream utility.

What the UAE SVF licence means

A Stored Value Facilities licence typically authorises firms to operate electronic wallets and execute payments using stored value instruments. For Crypto, the licence is presented as a step toward enabling virtual asset payments for government services in the UAE. That use case, if implemented, would represent a material shift from speculative trading to routine payments, and could increase exposure of digital assets to public-sector infrastructure.

From an industry perspective, the licence is notable for two reasons. First, it demonstrates continued regulatory engagement by a major global exchange in the Gulf, a region that has been actively developing frameworks for digital assets. Second, it positions Crypto to pursue partnerships with public agencies and other corporate payees that require regulated payment rails.

That said, the operational and commercial impact will depend on implementation details not provided in the announcement, including which government services will accept virtual assets, what risk controls and custody arrangements are used, and whether local regulators attach limits or conditions to the permitted activities.

Product updates: SEI chain migration and BTC Visa rewards

On the product front, Crypto said it will support the SEI chain migration to ensure a seamless transition for eligible users. Chain migrations can be technically complex: they often require token mapping, ledger reconciliation, and careful handling of snapshots and airdrops. When a custodial platform publicly supports a migration it reduces the burden on retail users, lowering friction and helping to avoid token loss or access interruptions. For institutional clients, such support is also an operational signal about custody and infrastructure readiness.

Separately, Crypto introduced a BTC reward option for eligible Visa card users, allowing cardholders to earn Bitcoin on everyday spending. Rewards denominated in major cryptocurrencies can be an effective user acquisition tool because they frame crypto exposure as a byproduct of normal consumer behaviour rather than an explicit investment decision. At the same time, such programmes expose cardholders to market volatility and create balance sheet considerations for the issuer, which must manage reward sourcing and accounting when prices fluctuate.

Market snapshot and token movers

The company's research dashboard reflected a mild pullback in key indices last week, reporting declines of 2.19% for the price index, 12.75% for volume, and 23.81% for volatility. Bitcoin and Ether were down by roughly 0.6% and 1.4% respectively over the same period.

Despite that broad softness, a few tokens outperformed. Hyperliquid (HYPE ) registered notable strength, which Crypto attributed to market interest around a $1.16 billion buyback fund and the allocation of trading fees to an assistance fund designed to purchase HYPE. The firm also flagged inflows into Hyperliquid -related exchange-traded products as a contributor to momentum. Other names showing activity included Zcash and Ondo.

These micro-moves underscore how issuer-led token dynamics, and the emergence of tokenised ETFs and other structured products, can materially influence price and trading activity even during quieter periods for larger market benchmarks.

Creator and affiliate initiatives

Crypto also rolled out a dedicated creator programme for key opinion leaders and updated affiliate creatives for promotions. The initiative is aimed at streamlining marketing partnerships and improving attribution for referrals. For affiliates, the company reiterated tracking best practices to ensure mentions and conversions are properly credited through its partner platform.

Such programmes are increasingly common among exchanges seeking to scale user acquisition through content partnerships while maintaining compliance with tracking and promotional rules.

Implications and outlook

Taken together, these developments reflect a two-pronged strategy: deepen regulated operations in growth markets and expand consumer-facing utility to drive adoption. The UAE SVF licence places Crypto among a group of global platforms establishing formal regulatory footing in the Gulf, which could lower barriers to institutional and government contracts over time.

However, several open questions remain. The practical scope of the SVF licence, the timelines for enabling government payments, and the operational model for both custody and settlement will determine how quickly the licence translates into transactional volume. On the product side, the firm's support for chain migrations and new reward options reduces friction for existing users, but also raises operational demands for custody and compliance teams.

For market participants, the announcements are useful reminders that exchanges are pursuing growth via regulatory channels as well as through consumer product innovation. Observers should watch for further details on partnerships and product rollouts that clarify how these changes will affect adoption, revenue mix and counterparty risk.

Bottom line: Crypto's UAE SVF licence and concurrent product updates strengthen its regional position and consumer proposition, but the full commercial impact will depend on implementation choices and subsequent partnerships with public and private sector payees.

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