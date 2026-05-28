Fastercapital Update: Omono Advances Tokenization Pilots Ahead Of Bank Of Ghana Sandbox

Omono, an Accra-based tokenization provider, today reported a series of operational and market milestones as it advances under FasterCapital's support in the EquityPilot program. FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration is supporting Omono as it aligns product timing with the upcoming Bank of Ghana regulatory sandbox and finalizes pilot frameworks with public and private sector partners.

FasterCapital continues to provide milestone planning and execution follow-up through the EquityPilot program while Omono focuses on regulatory alignment, tokenization pilot design, and partner readiness in custody, KYC, and payments.

Omono delivers compliance-first tokenization services designed for public-sector asset pilots, SMEs, and institutional issuers. Recent work includes pilot-ready legal templates and tokenization frameworks, a structured partner pipeline for custody, KYC, mobile money and legal services, and a community adoption push through Blockchain Dinner Night events aimed at student uptake.

FasterCapital is providing ongoing support in this phase through:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up tied to regulatory timing

– Fundraising readiness and pitch refinement where appropriate

– Introductions to ecosystem stakeholders and public-sector contacts

– Strategic prioritization and market positioning support

– Coordination support for legal and compliance readiness

With the Bank of Ghana expected to open a regulatory sandbox in Q3, Omono's work addresses a growing need for regulation-aligned tokenization options. The company is positioning its product and partner stack to operate within the forthcoming sandbox framework and to respond to institutional interest that has emerged during the regulatory wait period.

Omono's current priorities are execution-focused and near-term:

– Finalizing timing and launch plans in line with the regulatory sandbox window

– Running targeted tokenization pilots with assemblies, government bodies, and SMEs

– Completing integration and readiness with custody, KYC, and mobile-money partners

– Rolling out community adoption activities (Blockchain Dinner Night) to scale user readiness

Recent milestones include development of pilot-ready legal templates and tokenization frameworks, a finalized financial model and pricing approach (2% setup + licensing), a structured partner pipeline for custody and compliance, and active discussions with assemblies and government bodies on pilot scopes. Omono reports strong early institutional interest despite the regulatory wait and is preparing operational capacity to move quickly once the sandbox opens.

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Omono through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

Omono is a Ghana-based tokenization provider focused on compliant, regulation-aligned issuance and custody workflows for public-sector pilots, SMEs, and institutional clients. The company combines legal templates, technical tokenization frameworks, partner integrations, and community outreach to facilitate responsible adoption of blockchain-based assets and payments.

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

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Lydia Zeng

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