Blockchain Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Technology, Macroeconomic, And Regulatory Trends Impacting Growth Over The Next 12 To 24 Months

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The blockchain market's key opportunities lie in finance, with a focus on tokenizing financial assets and potential growth in central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Cryptocurrencies remain a solid use case, while other applications, like NFTs, face uncertain futures despite initial enthusiasm.

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides an overview of the blockchain theme. It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

The detailed value chain comprises four layers: the infrastructure layer, the software layer, the application layer, and the services layer. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across each of these layers.

Expectations for blockchain adoption and its utility have significantly diminished now that the hype around the technology, which flourished between 2017 and 2020, has died down. The era of peak Web3 enthusiasm envisaged the decentralization of many applications, ranging from social media to finance, all operating on distributed ledgers (blockchains). However, this broad adoption did not materialize, and many early initiatives failed. The reality was that many issues and challenges in the enterprise market could be addressed more easily with existing technologies than with blockchain.

Key Highlights



Cryptocurrencies remain the most prominent use case for blockchain and the only area where it has successfully scaled; crypto can today be classified as a mid-sized alternative asset class that is here to stay. Beyond cryptocurrencies, there are a few examples of scaled blockchain applications in the consumer market. The non-fungible token (NFT) craze peaked around 2021, and we remain firmly in the NFT winter. As the prices of many NFT collectibles continue to fall and trading volumes dry up, the key question is whether we are seeing the end of NFTs as a meaningful asset class. The most promising area for future blockchain adoption is finance, especially around the tokenization of financial assets and, potentially, the growth of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), though in the latter case, these do not need to use blockchain to record transactions. While many global banks support tokenization across a range of financial assets, progress over recent years has been slow, and the ability of many of these applications to scale remains uncertain.

Reasons to Buy



The adoption of blockchain has lagged behind that of other emerging technologies. The reason is that few understand blockchain. This report addresses that issue, providing a detailed, yet easy-to-follow overview of the technology that highlights its key characteristics and describes how blockchain works. Our comprehensive value chain includes details of the leading players in areas like blockchain services, helping companies decide which vendors they should partner with on blockchain implementation projects.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Overview

Technology Briefing

Trends

Timeline

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured



Accenture

Accton

Achronix

Adata

Adidas

Advanced New Technology

Aergo

AION

Alchemy

Algorand

Alibaba

Alphabet (Google)

Amazon

Amber

AMD

Animoca Brands

Ankr

Ant Group

AON

API3

Arista

Astar

Atos

Aura Blockchain Consortium

Auradine

Australian Open

Ava Labs (Avalanche)

Avado

Aventus

Axoni

Aztec

Baidu

Bakkt

Band Protocol

BHP Billion

BigChainDB

Binance

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Depot

BitcoinCash

BitDeer

BitGo

BlackRock

Blockchain

BlockCypher

Blockdeamon

BlockNet

BlockPass

Blockpit

BNY Mellon

Boba

Broadcom

Broadridge

Buffalo

Bullish

Canton Network

Capgemini

Cardano

CargoX

Carrefour

Celer

Chainlink

ChainReaction

Chainstack

Chainyard

Chiliz

Chronicled

Ciena

Cipher Mining

Circle

Cisco

Citi

Civic

Clarins

Coinbase

CoinGecko

Commerzbank

ConsenSys

Core Scientific

Covalent

DAppNode

De Beers

Dell

Deloitte

Deutche Borse Group

Dfinity

Diesel

Diginez

Dogecoin

DragonChain

DTCC

Energy Web Foundation

Enigma

Ericsson

Ethereum Enterprise Alliance

Ethereum Foundation

Extreme Networks

EY

Fantom

Filecoin

Financial Services Blockchain Consortium Shenzhen (FISCO)

Fireblocks

Flare

Flow

Fnality

Formula 1

Forte Labs

Franklin Templeton

Fuel

Fujitsu

Genesis Digital Assets

GetBlock

Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN)

Goldman Sachs

HCLTech

Hedera Hashgraph

Hetzner

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi

HSBC

Huawei

Hut8

Hyperledger Foundation

IBM

ICBC

ICON

Immutable

Infosys

Injective Labs

Insupr

Intel

Interchain Foundation (Cosmos)

JPMorgan Chase

Juniper Networks

Kadena

Kaleido

Kava

Kayak

Keep

Kilt Networks

Kingston

Klatyn

Komgo

KPMG

Kraken

L1D

Lattice

Layer Zero

Ledger

Lenovo

Litecoin

Lloyds Bank

Loopring

Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey

Magic

Manta Network

Mantle

Marvell

MasterCard

Masverse

Mercedez Benz

Microchip

Micron

Microsoft

MicroStrategy

MOBI

Modex

Monero

MoonPay

Moralis

MultiChain

MultiversX

nChain

Near Protocol

Neon

Nike

Nokia

NTT Data

Nvidia

NXP

Oanda

Oasis Labs

Offchain Labs (Arbitrum)

OneKey

Optimism

Oracle

OVH

Parsiq

Paxos

PayPal

Penguin Solutions

PharmaLedger

PingAn

PNY

Polestar

Polygon

Polymath

PolyMesh

Powerledger

Provable

Provenance

PureStorage

PWC

QCT

Quant

QuickNode

R3

Raiden

Repsol

Ripple Labs

Rise In

Robinhood

SAI

Salesforce

Salt Lending

Samsung

SAP

Scroll

Seagate

Securitize

Shell

Siemens

SK Hynix

Skale Network

Snowflake

Societe Generale

Solana Labs

Sony

Sorare

Sovrin

StakeBox

Standard Chartered

Starbucks

StarkWare

Start9

Stellar

Stelsi

Sugon

SushiSwap

Swift

Symbiont

Talan

Tata Consulting Services

Tatum

Taurus

TaxBit

Tech Mahindra

Tellor

Tencent

TeraSwitch

Tezos

Thales

Theta

Threshold

Thridweb

Tokeny Solutions

Tornado

Toshiba

Tron Foundation

TrueBit

tZero

UMA

Umbrel

Unchained

VAKT

VeChain

Veem

Visa

Vodafone

Walmart

Wanchain

Wax

Web3 Foundation (Polkadot)

Weex

Wells Fargo

Western Alliance

Western Digital

Wipro

Witnet

Worldcoin

Wormhole Foundation

XDC Network

Yuga Labs

Zcash

ZTE Zyber365

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