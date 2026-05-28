Blockchain Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Technology, Macroeconomic, And Regulatory Trends Impacting Growth Over The Next 12 To 24 Months
Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides an overview of the blockchain theme. It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
The detailed value chain comprises four layers: the infrastructure layer, the software layer, the application layer, and the services layer. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across each of these layers.
Expectations for blockchain adoption and its utility have significantly diminished now that the hype around the technology, which flourished between 2017 and 2020, has died down. The era of peak Web3 enthusiasm envisaged the decentralization of many applications, ranging from social media to finance, all operating on distributed ledgers (blockchains). However, this broad adoption did not materialize, and many early initiatives failed. The reality was that many issues and challenges in the enterprise market could be addressed more easily with existing technologies than with blockchain.
Key Highlights
- Cryptocurrencies remain the most prominent use case for blockchain and the only area where it has successfully scaled; crypto can today be classified as a mid-sized alternative asset class that is here to stay. Beyond cryptocurrencies, there are a few examples of scaled blockchain applications in the consumer market. The non-fungible token (NFT) craze peaked around 2021, and we remain firmly in the NFT winter. As the prices of many NFT collectibles continue to fall and trading volumes dry up, the key question is whether we are seeing the end of NFTs as a meaningful asset class. The most promising area for future blockchain adoption is finance, especially around the tokenization of financial assets and, potentially, the growth of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), though in the latter case, these do not need to use blockchain to record transactions. While many global banks support tokenization across a range of financial assets, progress over recent years has been slow, and the ability of many of these applications to scale remains uncertain.
Reasons to Buy
- The adoption of blockchain has lagged behind that of other emerging technologies. The reason is that few understand blockchain. This report addresses that issue, providing a detailed, yet easy-to-follow overview of the technology that highlights its key characteristics and describes how blockchain works. Our comprehensive value chain includes details of the leading players in areas like blockchain services, helping companies decide which vendors they should partner with on blockchain implementation projects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Thematic Overview Technology Briefing Trends Timeline Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecards Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- Accenture Accton Achronix Adata Adidas Advanced New Technology Aergo AION Alchemy Algorand Alibaba Alphabet (Google) Amazon Amber AMD Animoca Brands Ankr Ant Group AON API3 Arista Astar Atos Aura Blockchain Consortium Auradine Australian Open Ava Labs (Avalanche) Avado Aventus Axoni Aztec Baidu Bakkt Band Protocol BHP Billion BigChainDB Binance Bitcoin Bitcoin Depot BitcoinCash BitDeer BitGo BlackRock Blockchain BlockCypher Blockdeamon BlockNet BlockPass Blockpit BNY Mellon Boba Broadcom Broadridge Buffalo Bullish Canton Network Capgemini Cardano CargoX Carrefour Celer Chainlink ChainReaction Chainstack Chainyard Chiliz Chronicled Ciena Cipher Mining Circle Cisco Citi Civic Clarins Coinbase CoinGecko Commerzbank ConsenSys Core Scientific Covalent DAppNode De Beers Dell Deloitte Deutche Borse Group Dfinity Diesel Diginez Dogecoin DragonChain DTCC Energy Web Foundation Enigma Ericsson Ethereum Enterprise Alliance Ethereum Foundation Extreme Networks EY Fantom Filecoin Financial Services Blockchain Consortium Shenzhen (FISCO) Fireblocks Flare Flow Fnality Formula 1 Forte Labs Franklin Templeton Fuel Fujitsu Genesis Digital Assets GetBlock Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) Goldman Sachs HCLTech Hedera Hashgraph Hetzner Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hitachi HSBC Huawei Hut8 Hyperledger Foundation IBM ICBC ICON Immutable Infosys Injective Labs Insupr Intel Interchain Foundation (Cosmos) JPMorgan Chase Juniper Networks Kadena Kaleido Kava Kayak Keep Kilt Networks Kingston Klatyn Komgo KPMG Kraken L1D Lattice Layer Zero Ledger Lenovo Litecoin Lloyds Bank Loopring Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey Magic Manta Network Mantle Marvell MasterCard Masverse Mercedez Benz Microchip Micron Microsoft MicroStrategy MOBI Modex Monero MoonPay Moralis MultiChain MultiversX nChain Near Protocol Neon Nike Nokia NTT Data Nvidia NXP Oanda Oasis Labs Offchain Labs (Arbitrum) OneKey Optimism Oracle OVH Parsiq Paxos PayPal Penguin Solutions PharmaLedger PingAn PNY Polestar Polygon Polymath PolyMesh Powerledger Provable Provenance PureStorage PWC QCT Quant QuickNode R3 Raiden Repsol Ripple Labs Rise In Robinhood SAI Salesforce Salt Lending Samsung SAP Scroll Seagate Securitize Shell Siemens SK Hynix Skale Network Snowflake Societe Generale Solana Labs Sony Sorare Sovrin StakeBox Standard Chartered Starbucks StarkWare Start9 Stellar Stelsi Sugon SushiSwap Swift Symbiont Talan Tata Consulting Services Tatum Taurus TaxBit Tech Mahindra Tellor Tencent TeraSwitch Tezos Thales Theta Threshold Thridweb Tokeny Solutions Tornado Toshiba Tron Foundation TrueBit tZero UMA Umbrel Unchained VAKT VeChain Veem Visa Vodafone Walmart Wanchain Wax Web3 Foundation (Polkadot) Weex Wells Fargo Western Alliance Western Digital Wipro Witnet Worldcoin Wormhole Foundation XDC Network Yuga Labs Zcash ZTE Zyber365
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