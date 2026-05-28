Kazakhstan, Russia Intend To Intensify Joint Economic Initiatives, Strengthen Strategic Partnership
According to him, to date, 122 joint projects have already entered the "operational cycle" and are being implemented in practice, demonstrating the readiness of both countries to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.
"These projects meet the fundamental interests of our peoples and are supported by our citizens. We see significant potential in joint investments, as well as transport and logistical cooperation," Tokayev noted.
The President emphasized the importance of developing transport and logistical infrastructure, as well as working together in the fields of energy, industry, and trade, which contributes to the economic convergence of the countries.--
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