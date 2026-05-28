Russia And Kazakhstan Implement 70 Joint Projects And Record Growth In Trade Turnover - Putin
According to him, the countries are preparing a joint statement and a package of intergovernmental, interagency, and commercial agreements covering the economy, energy, and cultural-humanitarian projects, which will contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership.
"Promising areas of cooperation are being outlined, which will bring very good results. Forums for interregional cooperation are held annually: last November, 21 events took place in Kazakhstan, and the next forum will be held on August 20 in Omsk," Putin emphasized.
The Russian President also recalled cultural-humanitarian cooperation and educational data: about 60,000 citizens of Kazakhstan are studying at Russian universities, and branches of eight leading Russian universities operate in Kazakhstan.--
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