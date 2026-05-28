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Russia And Kazakhstan Implement 70 Joint Projects And Record Growth In Trade Turnover - Putin

Russia And Kazakhstan Implement 70 Joint Projects And Record Growth In Trade Turnover - Putin


2026-05-28 05:07:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Russia and Kazakhstan continue active economic interaction, with 70 joint investment projects already being implemented and trade turnover between the countries demonstrating steady growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during negotiations with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

According to him, the countries are preparing a joint statement and a package of intergovernmental, interagency, and commercial agreements covering the economy, energy, and cultural-humanitarian projects, which will contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership.

"Promising areas of cooperation are being outlined, which will bring very good results. Forums for interregional cooperation are held annually: last November, 21 events took place in Kazakhstan, and the next forum will be held on August 20 in Omsk," Putin emphasized.

The Russian President also recalled cultural-humanitarian cooperation and educational data: about 60,000 citizens of Kazakhstan are studying at Russian universities, and branches of eight leading Russian universities operate in Kazakhstan.

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