Kazakhstan Plans To Back Unified Trading Platforms For Oil, Gas, And Power
According to him, the ministry aims to build a transparent, market-driven trading architecture across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Under the upcoming market roadmap, the Ministry of Energy plans to coordinate the technical and regulatory infrastructure required to launch these shared regional energy exchanges. The ministry aims to prioritize transparent pricing and cross-border commercial synchronization to ensure the trading platforms operate smoothly.--
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