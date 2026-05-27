Hamideh Khaleghi Mohammadi
- Lecturer in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Dr Hamideh Khaleghi Mohammadi is a Lecturer in Media and Communications in the Department of Media and Communications at the University of Sydney. She is an interdisciplinary academic with expertise in digital media, artificial intelligence, and platform cultures. Her research examines how emerging technologies reshape communication practices, particularly in relation to social media, storytelling, and the circulation of information in times of crisis and conflict.Experience
- –present University Lecturer, University of Sydney
- 2020 University of Sydney, Media and Communication
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