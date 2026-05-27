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Moira A. Mcdonald

Moira A. Mcdonald


2026-05-27 03:07:13
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Dean, Associate Professor, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
Profile Articles

Moira McDonald joined Royal Roads University as the program head for the Bachelor of Arts in International Hotel Management and the Bachelor of Arts in Global Tourism Management and is currently the Associate Dean, Faculty Development. With over twenty-five years of experience in academia and the hospitality and tourism industries, her senior-level hospitality and teaching experience provides exciting classroom discussions, problem-based learning and discovery, relevant topic analysis and inquiry. Publications, grants, and research interests include leadership, mentorship and generative AI in academia and the tourism sectors.

Experience
  • 2025–present Associate professor, Royal Roads University
  • 2026–present Associate dean, Royal Roads University
  • 2016–2025 Assistant professor, Royal Roads University
Education
  • 2024 University of Calgary, Doctor of Education, Adult Learning
  • 2015 Royal Roads University, Master of Arts, Tourism Management

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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