Moira A. Mcdonald

Associate Dean, Associate Professor, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University

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Moira McDonald joined Royal Roads University as the program head for the Bachelor of Arts in International Hotel Management and the Bachelor of Arts in Global Tourism Management and is currently the Associate Dean, Faculty Development. With over twenty-five years of experience in academia and the hospitality and tourism industries, her senior-level hospitality and teaching experience provides exciting classroom discussions, problem-based learning and discovery, relevant topic analysis and inquiry. Publications, grants, and research interests include leadership, mentorship and generative AI in academia and the tourism sectors.



2025–present Associate professor, Royal Roads University

2026–present Associate dean, Royal Roads University 2016–2025 Assistant professor, Royal Roads University



2024 University of Calgary, Doctor of Education, Adult Learning 2015 Royal Roads University, Master of Arts, Tourism Management

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