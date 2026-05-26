Argentina Markets Shut For Holiday - Rio Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday, May 26, 2026 · Covering the Monday May 25 holiday closure Summary Argentina stock market report: Buenos Aires did not trade on Monday May 25, with BYMA closed for Día de la Revolución de Mayo, a national holiday. The S&P Merval's standing close is 2,846,220.22 from Friday, when it eased 1.08% but still finished the best week in Latin America, up 5.1% in pesos. While the region traded Monday on the Iran oil relief, Argentina sat out and reopens Tuesday. The Big Three 1.

Argentina was closed Monday. BYMA observed Día de la Revolución de Mayo, the patriotic date fixed by law to May 25, so there was no session. The chart still shows Friday's close of 2,846,220.22, and Buenos Aires reopens Tuesday. 2.

The standing picture is the strongest in the region. The Merval eased 1.08% on Friday but closed the best week in Latin America, up 5.1% in pesos, with YPF's New York listing up 8.2% to a 15-year high on the Vaca Muerta ramp. Banks led the advance, though all still carry year-to-date losses. 3.

The macro backdrop kept improving into the break. Country risk fell 24 basis points on the week to 514, the closest to the symbolic 500 mark since the 2018 cycle; reserves ended near the Milei -era record at $46.803 billion; and the IMF approved its Second Review on Thursday. A favorable MSCI reclassification is the next inflow catalyst. Merval 2.85M Closed (holiday) Week +5.1% Best in LATAM Country risk 514 bp −24 bp on week BCRA reserves $46.8B Near record high 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context Status Monday Closed - Día de la Revolución de Mayo Standing close (Fri) 2,846,220.22 −1.08% Friday's last print Weekly performance +5.1% In pesos Best in Latin America YPF (New York) $47.99 +8.2% wk 15-year high RSI (fast/slow) 51.95 / 45.97 Fast > slow Above the midline, turning up MACD (hist/line/signal) +7,403 / −12,577 / −19,980 Line > signal Bullish cross forming below zero 200-DMA 2,832,806 Held Close sits just above the line

Source: BYMA, BCRA, JP Morgan, Ámbito, TradingView. Snapshot: May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceArgentina - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Argentina - Live Market Board

BYMA · Buenos Aires

May 26, 2026 · 05:14

S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,846,220-1.08% +20.05% over 12 months

Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing

0 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,399 -0.14%

Brent crude 96.47 -6.83%

Soybeans 1,188 -0.71%

Sector heatmap · average move today Energy 0.00% YPF, TGS

Financials 0.00% GGAL, COME, BYMA

Utilities 0.00% PAMPA, CEPU

Mining 0.00% TXAR

Materials 0.00% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA

Telecom 0.00% TELECOM ARG

Consumer Disc. -0.40% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE

Technology -1.23% GLOBANT

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

177,816

+0.91%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,261

-0.11%



S&P IPSAChile

10,826

+2.48%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,846,220

-1.08%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,846,220 -1.08% +20.05% 2,877,439 - - - USD/ARS 1,399 -0.14% +23.38% 1,401 1,399 1,399 - YPF 71,025 +0.00% +64.31% 71,025 71,025 71,025 1 GGAL 6,455 +0.00% -11.26% 6,455 6,455 6,455 1 PAMPA 4,783 +0.00% +27.06% 4,783 4,783 4,783 1 TXAR 634.00 +0.00% -8.82% 634.00 634.00 634.00 1 ALUAR 938.50 +0.00% +14.98% 938.50 938.50 938.50 1 TGS 8,685 +0.00% +21.22% 8,685 8,685 8,685 1 CEPU 2,077 +0.00% +32.63% 2,077 2,077 2,077 1 MIRGOR 16,350 +0.00% -29.72% 16,350 16,350 16,350 1 COME 43.70 +0.00% -39.79% 43.70 43.70 43.70 1 LOMA NEGRA 3,278 +0.00% +1.37% 3,278 3,278 3,278 1 BYMA 285.25 +0.00% +27.38% 285.25 285.25 285.25 1 TELECOM ARG 3,493 +0.00% +45.29% 3,493 3,493 3,493 1 GLOBANT 40.13 -1.23% -60.12% 40.63 42.02 39.10 1,204,453 MERCADOLIBRE 1,664 -0.80% -33.63% 1,678 1,704 1,650 399,474

Largest moves today GLOBANT40.13-1.23% MERVAL2,846,220-1.08% MERCADOLIBRE1,664-0.80% USD/ARS1,399-0.14% YPF71,025+0.00% GGAL6,455+0.00% PAMPA4,783+0.00% TXAR634.00+0.00%

The session read The S&P MERVAL eased 1.08%, with breadth negative - 0 of 2 names higher. Energy led, while Technology lagged.

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03 Why It Paused Local Driver: a national holiday freezes the strongest tape in the region

There was no Argentine session on Monday: May 25 is Día de la Revolución de Mayo, fixed by law to the 25th, so BYMA was shut. Friday's 1.08% ease was profit-taking after a powerful run, not a reversal, and the 5.1% weekly gain left the region's best-performing tape at the top of the Latin American table heading into the break.

External Trigger: the region rallied on oil while Buenos Aires was shut

The timing was unusual. Over the weekend Trump posted that an Iran framework was“largely negotiated” and Brent fell below $100; the markets hit hardest by the earlier scare rebounded while Mexico held flat. Argentina, closed for the holiday, missed it and reopens Tuesday to price two days of news at once.

§04 · Market Commentary

Argentina enters its reopen as the region's momentum leader. The standing chart is the only constructive technical posture in Latin America: the close holds above the 200-day line, the MACD has crossed up beneath zero, and the RSI is above its midline - a market that paused while extended, not one that broke. The reform story kept compounding, with country risk near 500 and the IMF review cleared.

The risk is that the same lower oil lifting Brazil and Colombia cuts the other way for Argentina, whose Vaca Muerta thesis leans on firm crude; a sustained Brent slide would test the energy names that powered the rally. For now the structural case dominates, with a favorable MSCI reclassification a further potential inflow.

05 Technical Snapshot

S&P MERVAL Index daily, BYMA. TradingView · May 26, 2026 06:19 UTC

With no Monday print, the read is Friday's standing candle. The Merval at 2,846,220 sits just above the 200-day line near 2,832,806, holding the long-term trend. Resistance runs toward 2,907,787 and the January highs. Momentum is the cleanest in the region: the MACD line at −12,577 has crossed above signal −19,980 with the histogram green at +7,403, a bullish cross still below zero, while RSI fast 51.95 over slow 45.97 holds above the midline - a rest, not a top.

Resistance: 2,907,787 (band) · January highs above · round 3.0M overhead Support: 2,832,806 (200-DMA) · 2,789,608 · 2,710,437 · 2,629,593 Invalidation: A Tuesday close below the 2,832,806 200-DMA would break the long-term trend and open 2,789,608. 06 Forward Look Tuesday May 26 · Reopen Buenos Aires reprices two days of regional news at once; the oil-relief mood and reform momentum feed the open. Watch · Country risk toward 500 A sustained break below 500 basis points would signal that international bond access is nearing. Rolling · MSCI reclassification A favorable decision would trigger passive foreign inflows into Argentine equities on top of the reform premium. October · Midterm elections The next political horizon, where the Milei reform mandate gets its first ballot-box test. 07 Questions & Answers Why was Argentina's market closed on Monday? May 25 is Día de la Revolución de Mayo, a national holiday fixed by law to that date. BYMA did not trade, so there is no Monday session and the chart still shows Friday's close. How did Argentina perform last week? It led Latin America: the Merval rose 5.1% in pesos, YPF hit a 15-year high, and country risk fell toward 514 basis points despite Friday's 1.08% ease. What should investors watch at the reopen? Whether the 200-day line near 2,832,806 holds, whether country risk breaks below 500, and how the energy names handle lower oil, a mixed signal for the Vaca Muerta story. Verdict

Argentina spent Monday on the sidelines, closed for a national holiday while the region traded the Iran oil relief - a quirk of the calendar, not a verdict. The standing picture is the strongest in Latin America: the best week in the region, country risk near 500, and the only bullish momentum posture on the board. The reopen Tuesday compresses two days of news into one session. The structural case is intact; the one risk is that lower oil is a double-edged sword for an energy-led tape.

Related: Fri May 22 best-week recap · Merval at the 3M line · YPF court-win rally.

A holiday does not pause the story; it just delays the next chapter by a day.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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