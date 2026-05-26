MENAFN - Swissinfo) After the New Year's Eve fire at a bar in Crans-Montana, some Italian families received copies of Swiss hospital invoices. The document triggered a diplomatic crisis. Health journalist Vittoria Vardanega reflects on how two healthcare systems failed to understand each other when they met in a moment of grief. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Crans-Montana: when a medical bill is not just a bill This content was published on May 26, 2026 - 09:40 6 minutes

Health and data journalist. I cover a wide range of healthcare topics, from cutting-edge therapies to global health. My stories are often data-driven, and I strive to make complex issues clear and accessible. Before becoming a full-time journalist, I worked in communication, research, and data analysis for the UN and EU. In the private sector, I developed health economics models to inform policy and investment decisions. Originally from Italy, I am now based in Zurich.

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For those who live in Switzerland, medical bills are just routine.

After a medical consultation, examination or hospital stay, patients receive a detailed invoice listing every service provided and its cost. Depending on their insurance arrangement, they may pay it themselves and then claim reimbursement. It can also be settled directly between the healthcare provider and the insurer – in which case they only receive a copy for their records.

The document allows the patient to check the services billed, report any errors and become aware of the costs generated by the care they received. Since January 1, 2022, all medical service providers in Switzerland have been required to send it.

In Italy, my country of origin, the billing system works differently. Patients go to hospital, receive care, and then go home. There is no bill at the end, no invoice in the mail, no amount to dispute or verify. Some may pay a bill for some outpatient services, but in most cases, there is no paper trail showing the cost of a treatment.

Healthcare in Italy, of course, is not free – it is funded through general taxation – but the financial transaction remains largely invisible to the patient. The system is based on the principles of universal access to healthcare and free medical care for those who cannot afford it, rooted in article 32 of the Italian constitution. Providing access to care without direct payment is a fundamental part of the country's moral and social identity.

This is why the copies of invoices sent to some Italian families after the New Year's Eve fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana came as a shock, and became much more than an administrative document.

More More Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prosecutor

This content was published on Jan 2, 2026 Around 40 people were killed and 119 injured in a bar fire on New Year's Eve in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Read more: Swiss bar fire likely started by sparklers on champagne bottles, says prose