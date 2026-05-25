RLUSD Surges With $275M Liquidity Boost As XRP Ledger Activity Jumps

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple USD (RLUSD) recorded a strong liquidity increase during the past week as activity expanded across the XRP Ledger. Fresh minting transactions significantly exceeded token redemptions during the period. Consequently, the stablecoin added more than $275 million in net liquidity while its market capitalization continued to grow.

RLUSD Records Strong Minting Activity on XRP Ledger

RLUSD experienced a notable rise in network activity over the last seven days. Several large minting and redemption transactions took place on the XRP Ledger. As a result, the stablecoin supply expanded during the reporting period.

Data from XRP Ledger activity showed substantial token creation across multiple days. On May 22, RLUSD Treasury minted more than 10 million RLUSD. Meanwhile, additional minting and burning transactions occurred on May 21 and May 20.

The largest transaction involved the creation of 230 million RLUSD on the XRP Ledger. At the same time, Ripple removed smaller amounts of RLUSD from circulation through treasury burn events. Consequently, minting activity outweighed redemptions by a wide margin.

Network data showed that RLUSD minted approximately $354.4 million during the week. In contrast, total burned supply reached about $78.7 million. Therefore, the stablecoin generated a net liquidity increase exceeding $275 million.

The latest figures highlight growing usage of RLUSD within the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Increased token issuance often reflects higher demand for settlement and liquidity purposes. Moreover, stablecoin activity can support broader network participation.

RLUSD continues to serve as a key component of Ripple 's expanding digital payments strategy. The stablecoin supports value transfers while maintaining a dollar-pegged structure. As adoption grows, transaction volumes may continue increasing across supported platforms.

Binance Expands RLUSD Utility Through Trading Support

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance contributed to RLUSD activity during the reporting period. The platform processed RLUSD transactions on the XRP Ledger. Consequently, exchange-related flows added to overall network volume.

Binance expanded support for RLUSD earlier this year through several product integrations. The exchange introduced spot trading support for the stablecoin. Additionally, it enabled portfolio margin eligibility for qualifying users.

The platform also added RLUSD to its Earn products. These additions created more use cases for holders across trading and yield-related services. Therefore, RLUSD gained broader exposure within the cryptocurrency market.

Exchange support often plays an important role in stablecoin growth. Larger trading venues provide liquidity and increase accessibility for users. Moreover, integration with multiple products can encourage wider adoption.

The recent increase in RLUSD activity coincided with continued exchange participation. Transaction processing across major platforms supported the movement of newly issued tokens. As a result, liquidity expanded alongside network usage.

Growing exchange availability may strengthen RLUSD's position among dollar-backed digital assets. Stablecoins rely on liquidity and accessibility to support adoption. Therefore, exchange partnerships remain an important factor in future growth.

RLUSD Market Cap Climbs as Ecosystem Growth Continues

RLUSD's market capitalization recently surpassed $1.7 billion. The milestone reflects continued expansion since the stablecoin entered the market. Furthermore, growing transaction activity has supported that upward trend.

Ripple has positioned RLUSD for use in payments and decentralized finance applications. These sectors continue to represent major growth areas for stablecoins. Consequently, broader utility may contribute to sustained demand.

Market participants also expect additional ecosystem developments in the near term. Industry discussions have pointed to potential end-of-month activity involving the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. Such developments could generate further minting and redemption transactions.

Stablecoin growth remains a significant trend across the digital asset sector. Companies continue expanding products that support blockchain-based payments and settlements. Moreover, increased liquidity often improves efficiency across related services.

RLUSD's latest expansion demonstrates rising activity on the XRP Ledger. Strong minting volumes drove a substantial weekly liquidity increase. As adoption advances, the stablecoin continues strengthening its presence within the broader digital asset ecosystem.

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