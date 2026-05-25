Indonesia Clamps Down On Polymarket Over President's Exit Bets

“The government will not allow any form of online gambling in Indonesia,” said ministry official Alexander Sabar, adding that activities like Polymarket involve betting and speculation on uncertain outcomes, thereby violating Indonesian law.

The move places Indonesia among jurisdictions that treat prediction markets as gambling products rather than forecasting tools, as platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi face intensified legal scrutiny worldwide.

Indonesia's Kominfo blocked Polymarket, labeling it an online gambling site that operates under the guise of a prediction market, aligning the platform with local gambling prohibitions. The trigger for the measure was Polymarket's publication of a market tied to Prabowo Subianto's presidency and potential early departure from office. Trading activity around the Indonesian political-outcome market reached over $46,000, with probabilities indicating a low but non-negligible chance of early exit by the president. The ministry framed the ban as a protective measure for the public and for those in the national digital space, particularly younger users. Indonesian action reflects a broader global trend of regulatory tightening on prediction markets, as policymakers weigh gambling classifications against forecasting utilities.

Key takeawaysIndonesia's legal rationale and enforcement action

The Kominfo statement made it clear that access to Polymarket and similar services would be blocked to prevent online gambling activities in the country. The ministry's formal stance paints prediction markets as a vehicle for betting on uncertain outcomes, which conflicts with local law and public policy objectives. As cited by authorities, the intent is to shield consumers, especially younger users, from the perceived harms associated with online gambling in the digital space.

The enforcement action follows the emergence of a Polymarket market that allowed users to bet on whether President Prabowo Subianto would leave office before specified dates ahead of the end of his five-year term in October 2029. The market, introduced around May 21, presented multiple resolution dates, including May 31, June 30 and December 31, 2026, despite the incumbent term running for several more years. Reported trading volume exceeded $46,000, with implicit odds showing a roughly 1% probability for a May exit, about 2% for a June exit, and 18% by the end of 2026.

The ministry did not single out the Prabowo market by name in its statement but framed Polymarket generally as a platform facilitating online gambling. The action underscores how national regulators are increasingly scrutinizing online prediction marketplaces and, in some cases, treating them as gambling operations subject to local prohibitions and licensing regimes. The stance aligns with a broader pattern of enforcement that targets platforms offering markets tied to real-world political events or other sensitive outcomes that attract varying degrees of risk and manipulation concerns.

Prediction markets: a growing global regulatory debate

The Indonesian decision reflects a wider international context in which prediction markets face heightened regulatory risk. Proponents argue these platforms function as crowd-sourced forecasting tools and sentiment indicators, offering transparency and structured probability data for researchers and institutions. Critics counter that prediction markets can resemble gambling products and raise concerns about market manipulation, insider information, and consumer protection.

Several jurisdictions have tightened access or imposed restrictions on Polymarket and similar services. India has been cited as among the latest to restrict access, contributing to a multi-jurisdictional trend that has left Polymarket blocked in more than 30 countries at various times. Even as regulatory hurdles rise, Polymarket has signaled an interest in pursuing regulatory approvals in select markets, including Japan, highlighting a tension between enforcement actions and strategic market entry plans.

Industry observers note that policy debates around prediction markets often intersect with broader financial-law concerns, including anti-money-laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, licensing regimes, and cross-border oversight. In the United States, for example, regulatory commentary from agencies such as the CFTC has underscored tensions around the classification and oversight of prediction-related products, with some discussions prompting internal reviews and, in certain instances, personnel changes according to reports cited by media outlets.

From a regulatory design perspective, the ongoing discussion touches on how to balance innovation in forecasting tools with consumer protection, market integrity, and the risk of exploitation. The evolving policy framework is likely to influence how exchanges and prediction-market operators structure product offerings, thresholds for geographic access, and the degree of disclosure and compliance required to operate across borders. This is particularly salient for entities that seek licensing or formal recognition under regimes like the European Union's MiCA framework, which is shaping how crypto-asset activities are governed and supervised within a single market, and for firms navigating U.S. regulatory expectations under the SEC, CFTC, and DOJ oversight.

Compliance, licensing, and operational implications for platforms

Regulators' tightening stance on prediction markets has concrete implications for platform operators, financial institutions, and participants. For operators, the key challenges include achieving regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, obtaining licenses where required, and designing products that mitigate risks of manipulation and insider trading. AML/KYC controls become central to maintaining compliant consent-based access, especially for markets tied to political events or other high-profile outcomes that could attract heightened scrutiny.

Financial partners and banks may also reassess relationships with platforms that facilitate online wagering or speculative markets on real-world events. Cross-border operations intensify the need for robust governance, transparent risk disclosure, and clear user terms that align with local gambling and consumer-protection laws. For policymakers, the central questions involve how to classify and regulate such platforms-whether as gambling services, forecasting tools, or a hybrid category-and how to harmonize oversight to prevent regulatory gaps that could be exploited by bad actors.

Industry participants and observers alike are watching how regulatory bodies translate broad policy objectives into concrete rules-licensing criteria, consumer safeguards, product disclosure standards, and enforcement mechanisms. In this context, the Indonesian case serves as a concrete example of national authorities exercising control over platforms that operate at the intersection of gaming and prediction benchmarking, with implications for global operators evaluating regional expansion and compliance roadmaps.

Closing perspective

The Indonesian action against Polymarket illustrates how regulators are increasingly willing to intervene at the platform level when online wagering on political outcomes surfaces in otherwise forecast-oriented services. As markets grow and cross-border activity intensifies, the alignment of product design with evolving legal and regulatory standards will be essential for platforms seeking legitimate access to global users, and for institutions seeking stable, compliant channels in a shifting policy landscape.

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