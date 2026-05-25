Al Faisal Foundation Honours Winners Of 'Destination Imagination'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation organised a ceremony to honour the winning school teams of the“Destination Imagination” programme for the 2025/2026 academic season.

The programme is implemented in public and private schools in the State of Qatar in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), and was attended by a distinguished group of educational leaders, educators, and representatives from academic institutions.

The ceremony witnessed the attendance of HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation, alongside HE Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi, Undersecretary of MoEHE; Maha Zayed al-Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, and Engineer Abdullatif Ali al-Yafai, general manager of Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation, in addition to several Ministry representatives, school principals, and stakeholders in the Qatari educational sector.

In his speech, HE Sheikh Faisal emphasised that the Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation continues its efforts to provide qualitative educational initiatives that contribute to developing students' skills and refining their creative and intellectual capabilities across various age groups. He also lauded the continuous support from MoEHE in ensuring the programme's success over the past years, extending his gratitude to Qatar University for hosting the National Tournament, as well as expressing his appreciation to all the public and private schools that participated in the competitions.

Al-Ruwaili stated that the“Destination Imagination” programme represents a pioneering model for creative learning, as it offers students the opportunity to discover their potential and hone their skills in innovation, critical thinking, and teamwork through interactive educational experiences that blend knowledge, technology, and the arts.

She noted that over 11 seasons, the programme has successfully embedded a culture of creativity and excellence among students, attracting more than 25,000 male and female students from public and private schools in Qatar, reflecting its broad educational and pedagogical impact.

She added that the projects and presentations delivered by the participating teams demonstrated an advanced level of awareness and ability to utilise technology, artificial intelligence, engineering, and artistic skills to innovate qualitative solutions and ideas, stressing that investing in young minds and empowering them with the necessary knowledge and skills is the fundamental pillar for building a prosperous and sustainable future.

Al-Yafai confirmed that the Foundation aims, through organising this programme, to contribute to building an educational system that aligns with modern global standards, encourages analytical and critical thinking, nurtures creativity and innovation, develops talents, and enhances teamwork and project management.

He explained that the“Destination Imagination” programme is one of the world's leading initiatives, implemented in more than 30 countries and over 50 US states, and that the Foundation has been implementing it in the State of Qatar for the 11th consecutive year.

School leaders, teachers and students lauded the educational and personal benefits of the recent school challenges competition. Principals highlighted how the initiatives encouraged creativity, innovation, teamwork, and community awareness while helping students strengthen their scientific, technical, and social skills.

Several schools celebrated major achievements, including first-place finishes in the Technical Challenge and Service Learning Challenge. Educators also credited the competitions with improving students' critical thinking, quick decision-making, communication, and public speaking abilities.

Participants described the experience as rewarding and confidence-building, saying it allowed them to apply ideas in practical ways, compete with peers and develop leadership qualities. Teachers and principals thanked organisers, parents and supervisors for their support, while students expressed pride in representing their schools and contributing positively to society through innovation and service.

QATAR winners