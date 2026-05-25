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Sri Lanka Announces Free Tourist ETA For Nationals Of UAE, India, Pakistan, 37 Countries

Sri Lanka Announces Free Tourist ETA For Nationals Of UAE, India, Pakistan, 37 Countries


2026-05-25 11:44:03
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The free-of-charge visa applies for a stay of 30 days; double entry is permitted for tourists from the date of first arrival in Sri Lanka

    By: Poojaraj Maniyeri

    Sri Lanka has announced free tourist visa, in the form of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), for nationals of 40 countries. Starting May 25, this scheme includes nationals of India, UAE, Pakistan, among other nations. This applies to those holding diplomatic, official, service, or ordinary passports, according to Sri Lanka's official ETA website.

    All foreign nationals from these 40 countries, along with nationals of Maldives, Seychelles and Singapore, who have bilateral reciprocal agreements with Sri Lanka, must obtain the ETA prior to arrival.

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    While the ETA is free effective May 25, if fees were paid by any of these nationals before May 25, they are non-refundable.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. How long is the duration, can the visa be extended?

    For nationals from these 40 countries, the free-of-charge visa applies for a stay of 30 days. Under the new scheme, double entry is permitted for tourists from the date of first arrival in Sri Lanka within the 30-day validity period.

    If an applicant who has obtained a free ETA wants to extend their stay beyond 30 days, they will have to apply for a visa extension. This will require payment of the applicable visa fee.

    In particular, Maldivian nationals will receive a 90-day tourist visa through ETA system in lieu of the agreement between the nations, according to the official Sri Lankan website.

    Full list of 40 countries

    Take a look at the full list of countries that are included, here:

    Australia

    Austria

    Bahrain

    Belarus

    Belgium

    Canada

    China

    Czech Republic

    Denmark

    Finland

    France

    Germany

    India

    Indonesia

    Iran

    Israel

    Italy

    Japan

    Kazakhstan

    Kuwait

    Malaysia

    Nepal

    Netherlands

    New Zealand

    Norway

    Oman

    Pakistan

    Poland

    Qatar

    Russia

    Saudi Arabia

    South Korea

    Spain

    Sweden

    Switzerland

    Thailand

    Turkey

    United Arab Emirates

    United Kingdom

    United States

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Khaleej Times

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