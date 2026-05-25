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Yellow Fertility Partners With Fertilite IVF To Expand Presence In South India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 25th May, 2026: Yellow Fertility, one of India's most affordable fertility networks, has partnered with Bengaluru-based Fertilite IVF to expand access to structured, evidence-based fertility treatment across South India. With this partnership, the Yellow Fertility network has grown to 20 centers, further strengthening its position as one of India's fastest-growing fertility care networks and expanding access to advanced reproductive healthcare across the region.
Fertilite IVF currently operates 2 centres in Bengaluru. The two organisations are expected to further expand across key cities in Karnataka and neighbouring Southern states in the next few years, with a focus on improving access to IVF and assisted reproductive technology (ART) services in both urban and emerging markets.
The Bengaluru centres will provide a comprehensive range of fertility services, including IVF, IUI, fertility preservation, advanced ART procedures and personalised treatment pathways. Patients are expected to benefit from standardised clinical protocols, experienced medical teams and integrated care systems designed to improve treatment outcomes.
Dr. Reji M. Pillai, Group COO, Yellow Fertility, said, "Our entry into South India through this partnership reflects our commitment to a partner-led expansion strategy. Fertilite IVF brings deep regional expertise, which, combined with Yellow Fertility's advanced clinical protocols, technology-driven approach, and integrated 360-degree marketing capabilities, positions us strongly to meet the growing demand for accessible, structured, and high-quality fertility care.
Lakshmi Ram Mohan, Founder-Director, Fertilite IVF spokesperson, said," There is a growing awareness and demand for fertility across the region. This partnership allows us to scale our services while ensuring patients have access to reliable, high-quality fertility treatment delivered through experienced clinical teams and advanced infrastructure."
The collaboration is expected to strengthen the fertility care infrastructure in South India. It further aligns with Yellow Fertility's broader growth strategy of establishing 100 IVF centres across India by 2030, aimed at expanding access to standardised, high-quality fertility care nationwide.
About Yellow Fertility
Yellow Fertility & IVF is one of India's most affordable fertility centers that combines cutting-edge IVF technology with personalized and compassionate care. Founded in 2023, Yellow Fertility emerged from a heartfelt vision to make the dream of parenthood accessible to all, without compromising on quality or empathy. Founded by a team of experienced fertility professionals, Yellow Fertility saw a crucial gap in the fertility space where world-class treatment often came at a high emotional and financial cost. It set out to change this narrative by putting patients at the heart of the journey, both emotionally and financially
Fertilite IVF currently operates 2 centres in Bengaluru. The two organisations are expected to further expand across key cities in Karnataka and neighbouring Southern states in the next few years, with a focus on improving access to IVF and assisted reproductive technology (ART) services in both urban and emerging markets.
The Bengaluru centres will provide a comprehensive range of fertility services, including IVF, IUI, fertility preservation, advanced ART procedures and personalised treatment pathways. Patients are expected to benefit from standardised clinical protocols, experienced medical teams and integrated care systems designed to improve treatment outcomes.
Dr. Reji M. Pillai, Group COO, Yellow Fertility, said, "Our entry into South India through this partnership reflects our commitment to a partner-led expansion strategy. Fertilite IVF brings deep regional expertise, which, combined with Yellow Fertility's advanced clinical protocols, technology-driven approach, and integrated 360-degree marketing capabilities, positions us strongly to meet the growing demand for accessible, structured, and high-quality fertility care.
Lakshmi Ram Mohan, Founder-Director, Fertilite IVF spokesperson, said," There is a growing awareness and demand for fertility across the region. This partnership allows us to scale our services while ensuring patients have access to reliable, high-quality fertility treatment delivered through experienced clinical teams and advanced infrastructure."
The collaboration is expected to strengthen the fertility care infrastructure in South India. It further aligns with Yellow Fertility's broader growth strategy of establishing 100 IVF centres across India by 2030, aimed at expanding access to standardised, high-quality fertility care nationwide.
About Yellow Fertility
Yellow Fertility & IVF is one of India's most affordable fertility centers that combines cutting-edge IVF technology with personalized and compassionate care. Founded in 2023, Yellow Fertility emerged from a heartfelt vision to make the dream of parenthood accessible to all, without compromising on quality or empathy. Founded by a team of experienced fertility professionals, Yellow Fertility saw a crucial gap in the fertility space where world-class treatment often came at a high emotional and financial cost. It set out to change this narrative by putting patients at the heart of the journey, both emotionally and financially
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