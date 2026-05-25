ARIQO Debuts In Bangkok At SEABW, Signals Regional Crypto Momentum

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) ARiQO unveiled its plan to move real-world assets on-chain at Southeast Asia Blockchain Week in Bangkok, signaling a capital-first approach to building on-chain infrastructure before a dedicated token market matures. The public reveal occurred on May 21, with ARiQO outlining a three-phase framework designed to lay the groundwork for tokenized RWAs and, eventually, a native perpetual DEX tied to real-world assets. A private, high-profile networking event followed, underscoring the project's ambitions even before its token generation event.

During a floor-level discussion, ARiQO co-founder Emanuel Escobar Duro (CBO) spoke with teams from Orca and Viva Republica (Toss) about how DeFi platforms must evolve to attract institutional capital. The sentiment was consistent: capital is moving on-chain, but the market still lacks the robust infrastructure needed to manage and trade tokenized real-world assets at scale. The realism in the conversations reflected a broader industry challenge-without reliable on-chain rails, liquidity and onboarding of institutions will remain slow.

That evening, ARiQO hosted Alpha After Dark: Where Liquidity Meets Opportunity. Co-hosts included Canton Foundation, Viva Republica (Toss), BitGo, Bitkub Exchange, and BLOCKSTREET. The event, running from 8 p.m. to midnight, gathered a mix of institutional investors, liquidity providers, and protocol builders to exchange candid views on market gaps and practical steps forward.

The discussions highlighted three focal threads. First, there is a structural gap in the current RWA market: demand for tokenized assets is rising, yet the on-chain infrastructure to trade and manage these assets remains in a nascent stage. Second, the“cold-start” liquidity problem persists for new on-chain venues-traders need liquidity, and liquidity needs traders. Third, what institutional capital expects from DeFi is becoming clearer: transparent yield structures, rigorous smart-contract audits, and predictable capital-management practices. Attendees explored how far existing protocols meet those standards and where improvements are required to unlock broader participation.

What stood out was the credibility implied by ARiQO's willingness to host such a gathering before launch. The presence of large, established names as co-hosts signaled a serious commitment to solving real-world liquidity and infrastructure issues, not merely marketing for a token launch. The conversations laid bare unresolved problems-how to close the loop from capital to on-chain yield and back to the capital base that fuels further growth-and where participants believe real progress can come from.

ARiQO presents a three-phase, capital-first infrastructure plan to bring tokenized real-world assets onto the blockchain, with a native RWA perpetual DEX planned for later stages. The rollout starts with Vault, followed by Terminal, and culminates in a native RWA perp DEX, designed to create a self-sustaining liquidity and revenue cycle. The private Alpha After Dark event, co-hosted by Canton Foundation, Toss, BitGo, Bitkub Exchange, and BLOCKSTREET, signals notable industry credibility ahead of any public token launch. The token generation event for ARIQO's AQV token is slated for the second half of 2026, after the Vault and Terminal go live, with fee flows intended to support buybacks and the Vault's capital base. The Jurisprudence of the plan centers on easing the“cold start” problem and delivering transparent, auditable, and scalable on-chain yields for institutional participants.

Key takeawaysA structured path to on-chain RWA liquidity

ARIQO defines its approach less as a single product and more as an architectural blueprint for DeFi-enabled RWAs. The guiding principle, the team says, is simple:“Capital first. Flow second. Native market last.” This order reflects a deliberate departure from product-first token launches toward building the breathing room and governance for sustained capital inflows.

The Vault is the inaugural phase, targeted for launch in Q3 2026. It will host multiple stablecoin vaults with varied risk-return profiles, creating an initial capital base for the rest of the stack. The emphasis here is reliability and capital stewardship rather than chasing high yields, laying the foundation for subsequent growth without compromising risk controls.

Following Vault, the Terminal will serve as a trade-aggregation layer that connects to existing venues such as Binance and OKX. Users can continue trading where they already operate, while ARIQO's interface routes trades in a way that optimizes rebates across exchanges. The plan envisions automatic reinvestment of these rebates into the Vault, effectively funneling external liquidity into ARIQO's ecosystem without requiring users to abandon their current trading venues.

The final stage introduces a native RWA Perp DEX-an orderbook-based perpetuals platform spanning crypto, commodities, indices, and synthetic RWAs. This exchange is timed to launch only after the Vault and Terminal have established a liquidity base and a user flow, addressing the classic“cold start” challenge that often hampers new DEX launches. Revenue generated at this stage would cycle back into AQV buybacks and reinvestment into the Vault, completing a closed-loop model designed to sustain growth and liquidity.

In tandem with the product roadmap, ARIQO has signaled that the AQV token generation event will occur in the second half of 2026, once the two initial layers are live. The company's leadership team-co-founders Jin Tang (COO) and Emanuel Escobar Duro (CBO), alongside CTO Julius Nielsen and CSO Daniel J. Aldridge-outlined responsibilities that together aim to deliver the technical backbone and operational discipline required for a multi-phase rollout.

Official information and a waitlist for ARIQO are available at ariqo, with updates also shared via the project's official X handle.

As ARiQO transitions from private discussions to a public launch cadence, investors and builders will be watching how the Vault's risk management, the Terminal's cross-exchange efficiency, and the native DEX's liquidity depth align with real-world asset adoption. The three-phase framework-and the emphasis on capital-first infrastructure-could offer a blueprint for other projects seeking to bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets, provided the team can deliver on risk controls, transparency, and scalable liquidity.

The next milestones to watch are the Vault's Q3 2026 rollout, the Terminal's integration with major trading venues, and the timing and mechanics of the AQV TGE. If ARIQO can translate private-market credibility into verifiable on-chain performance, it could become a notable case study in institutional onboarding for DeFi's RWAs narrative.

Readers should monitor ARIQO's updates for any changes to the timeline, additional partner disclosures, and further details on the AQV tokenomics as the project approaches its anticipated mid-to-late-2026 milestones.

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