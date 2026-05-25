Russian Attack On Pavlohrad Injures Five People, Including Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“There are already five casualties in Pavlohrad. Among them is a 6-year-old boy. The child is receiving outpatient treatment,” he noted.

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As for the condition of the other victims, three adults have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region this morning. Earlier reports indicated three casualties.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration