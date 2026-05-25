Russian Attack On Pavlohrad Injures Five People, Including Child
“There are already five casualties in Pavlohrad. Among them is a 6-year-old boy. The child is receiving outpatient treatment,” he noted.Read also: British volunteer killed fighting for Ukraine in Donetsk region
As for the condition of the other victims, three adults have been hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region this morning. Earlier reports indicated three casualties.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment