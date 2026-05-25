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IDB Invest Sustainability Week Opens In Barbados


2026-05-25 04:32:31
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (GIS) – IDB Invest will open Sustainability Week 2026, May 26, in Barbados, marking the first time this flagship private sector and investment-focused event held in the Caribbean.

The opening day will feature senior public and private sector leaders, including Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados; James Scriven, chief executive officer of IDB Invest; Daniel Best, president of the Caribbean Development Bank; and executives from leading global and regional companies and financial institutions active in banking, critical minerals, tourism, insurance, agribusiness, and consumer goods.

The opening day will convene senior government authorities, financial institutions, investors, and corporate leaders to advance private investment solutions that support sustainable growth across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Sustainability Week is IDB Invest's leading platform for engaging the private sector on how to mobilise capital, strengthen markets, and scale investment in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Discussions during the opening day will focus on priority sectors for the region, including financial markets, critical minerals, agribusiness, tourism, infrastructure, and climate-related investments, with an emphasis on risk management, innovation, and bankable solutions.

By hosting Sustainability Week in Barbados, IDB Invest places the Caribbean at the center of regional and global conversations on sustainable finance and business-led development. The event aims to connect regional and international investors with concrete opportunities and to deepen dialogue between the public and private sectors on the role of investment in driving long-term development outcomes.

The post IDB Invest Sustainability Week opens in Barbados appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

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Caribbean News Global

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