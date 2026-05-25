CM Satheesan Defends Khelkar's Appointment, Rejects Guruvayoor Temple Row

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, May 25 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Monday strongly defended the appointment of former Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U. Khelkar as his secretary and dismissed the controversy surrounding his recent visit to the Guruvayoor Sree Krishna temple.

Speaking to the media after a special Cabinet meeting, Satheesan said he failed to understand the needless controversy over Khelkar's appointment.

He pointed out that Khelkar is an All India Service officer attached to Kerala and has an excellent service record.

The Chief Minister said once elections are over, the role of the Chief Electoral Officer also ends, and officials are free to be posted elsewhere after due clearance.

“How is a CEO appointed? The state gives a panel of officers. After the election, the officer's job there is over. Khelkar was appointed only after the notice came that he could be posted elsewhere,” Satheesan said.

Drawing comparisons with other states, he said controversies had erupted in West Bengal over alleged lapses in the Special Intensive Revision process, but no such complaints had surfaced in Kerala.

Satheesan also reminded critics that it was the previous CPI(M)-led government that had appointed Khelkar as CEO.

He pointed out that former CEO Nalini Netto later went on to become Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and also served in former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office.

“We were in the Opposition when the CEO was appointed. Even the BJP was in the Opposition. Did anyone raise complaints against him then?” Satheesan asked.

Calling Khelkar, a good officer with a strong track record, the Chief Minister said the criticism against the appointment was 'almost humorous'.

He also clarified that the present reshuffle of officials was only temporary, as several ministers are currently handling multiple portfolios.

On the controversy over his Sunday visit to the Guruvayoor temple, Satheesan rejected reports that he had received special treatment.

He said he had only one gunman with him, bought a regular ticket for darshan and stood in the queue along with other devotees.

“I told temple officials that I did not need any preference. I did not bypass any devotee,” the Chief Minister said.