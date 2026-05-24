Arab, Muslim States Denounce Somaliland 'Embassy' Opening In Jerusalem

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Foreign ministers from 16 Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan, have condemned the opening of what they termed a“so‐called Somaliland embassy” in Jerusalem, calling it“illegal and unacceptable.”

In a joint statement, the ministers said the move represents a“flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions” and undermines the legal and historical status of the city. They rejected unilateral measures aimed at“imposing an illegal reality” in occupied Jerusalem or granting legitimacy to entities that contravene international law.

The statement reaffirmed that East Jerusalem has been considered occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, stressing that any attempt to alter its legal or historical status is“null and void and carries no legal effect.”

The ministers also underscored their support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, rejecting unilateral actions that threaten Somali national cohesion.

Signatories to the statement included Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, Oman, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, and Mauritania.