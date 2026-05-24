Viral Video: Hyundai Grand I10 Modified Into Luxury-Style Cabin Car Stuns Internet [Watch]

A heavily modified Hyundai Grand i10 has become a major talking point on social media after a video of the unusual vehicle went viral. The small hatchback has been transformed into a much taller, cabin-style vehicle, leaving viewers surprised and curious. Many users online are sharing funny reactions, while others are questioning whether such a modification is safe and legal for Indian roads.

Gujarat's modified i10 looks like a mini luxury van would you actually drive this? twitter/SCR4zMfD1I

- Krishnan Gaur (@Mercedes5494) April 10, 2026

From Hatchback to Mini Cabin

The original Hyundai Grand i10 is known for its compact design and low height, making it suitable for city driving. However, this customised version looks completely different from the standard model. The car's roof has been extended vertically, giving it a box-like appearance similar to a small room on wheels.

The redesign focuses more on creating extra cabin space rather than maintaining the car's original sporty and aerodynamic shape. Because of its unusual height, the vehicle now stands out dramatically compared to regular hatchbacks on the road.

Safety Concerns Raised Online

While the modified car has gained attention for its unique appearance, many people are worried about the safety side of such changes. Increasing a car's height can affect its balance and stability. Experts often explain that a vehicle's design is carefully planned to maintain proper handling, braking and control.

A taller body can raise the centre of gravity, which may increase the risk of losing balance during sharp turns or sudden braking. The viral video also does not clearly show any upgrades to the suspension or chassis that usually support major structural modifications.

The unusual Grand i10 has certainly caught social media's attention, but it has also started an important conversation about road safety, vehicle modification rules and the limits of creative car customisation.