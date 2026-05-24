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Sudan Battles Cholera, Mpox, Dengue Amid War
(MENAFN) Humanitarian workers in Sudan are racing to contain simultaneous outbreaks of dengue fever, mpox, and suspected cholera as conflict and severe access restrictions continue to hamper relief efforts, UN humanitarians warned Thursday.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that in the El Nuhud area of West Kordofan state, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners are mounting a response to a suspected outbreak of acute watery diarrhea — a condition commonly linked to cholera. More than 100 suspected cases and dozens of associated deaths have already been recorded this week alone.
In the Darfur region, UN health teams are working alongside local authorities to tackle suspected mpox outbreaks across Central and South Darfur states, where more than 300 suspected cases and five related deaths were reported this week, OCHA said. "WHO is supporting a large-scale cholera and measles vaccination campaign led by authorities in Darfur," the office added.
Further north, WHO and health partners have been deployed to address dengue fever outbreaks in Northern and River Nile states. The situation in Northern state is particularly alarming, with suspected cases more than tripling over the past month to exceed 500.
The disease crises are unfolding against a backdrop of relentless violence. "These health emergencies are unfolding as insecurity continues to endanger civilians and humanitarian operations," OCHA said. "In South Kordofan, multiple drone strikes in and around Dilling yesterday (Wednesday) reportedly killed at least two people and injured several others. One strike reportedly damaged a health facility and destroyed medical supplies and equipment."
Despite the dire conditions, OCHA said the humanitarian community in Sudan managed to reach more than 1.6 million people with assistance during the first four months of the year.
The office issued an urgent call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to guarantee humanitarian access in accordance with international humanitarian law, stressing that additional funding remains critically needed to sustain life-saving operations for millions across Sudan.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that in the El Nuhud area of West Kordofan state, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners are mounting a response to a suspected outbreak of acute watery diarrhea — a condition commonly linked to cholera. More than 100 suspected cases and dozens of associated deaths have already been recorded this week alone.
In the Darfur region, UN health teams are working alongside local authorities to tackle suspected mpox outbreaks across Central and South Darfur states, where more than 300 suspected cases and five related deaths were reported this week, OCHA said. "WHO is supporting a large-scale cholera and measles vaccination campaign led by authorities in Darfur," the office added.
Further north, WHO and health partners have been deployed to address dengue fever outbreaks in Northern and River Nile states. The situation in Northern state is particularly alarming, with suspected cases more than tripling over the past month to exceed 500.
The disease crises are unfolding against a backdrop of relentless violence. "These health emergencies are unfolding as insecurity continues to endanger civilians and humanitarian operations," OCHA said. "In South Kordofan, multiple drone strikes in and around Dilling yesterday (Wednesday) reportedly killed at least two people and injured several others. One strike reportedly damaged a health facility and destroyed medical supplies and equipment."
Despite the dire conditions, OCHA said the humanitarian community in Sudan managed to reach more than 1.6 million people with assistance during the first four months of the year.
The office issued an urgent call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to guarantee humanitarian access in accordance with international humanitarian law, stressing that additional funding remains critically needed to sustain life-saving operations for millions across Sudan.
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