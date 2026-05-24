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Russia Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Ukraine

Russia Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Ukraine


2026-05-24 09:09:40
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that it had carried out a broad retaliatory assault on Ukraine, targeting military and defense-related infrastructure. The move followed what Moscow described as Kyiv’s strikes on civilian sites within Russian territory.

According to the Defense Ministry, the operation deployed a wide range of weaponry, including Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, as well as cruise missiles launched from air, sea, and land platforms, in addition to combat drones. The ministry stated that Ukrainian military command centers, air bases, and defense industry facilities were the primary objectives.

“The objectives of the strike were achieved. All designated targets were hit,” the ministry declared in its statement.

This escalation came after Moscow reported that Ukraine had attacked a college building and dormitory in Starobilsk, a city under Russian control in the Luhansk Region. Regional officials confirmed that the death toll from the incident had risen to 21 once search and rescue efforts concluded on Sunday.

In another statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova revealed that more than 50 international journalists from 19 countries had traveled to Starobilsk in the aftermath of the attack.

"Media representatives from Austria, Brazil, Britain, Hungary, Venezuela, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Qatar, China, Cuba, Lebanon, the UAE, Pakistan, the US, Türkiye, Finland, and France are taking part in the trip," Zakharova noted on Telegram.

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