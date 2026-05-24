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US Raises Concerns Over Expanded Russian, Chinese Intelligence Activity in Cuba
(MENAFN) According to reports, officials in the United States believe Russia and China have increased intelligence and surveillance operations in Cuba, heightening concerns in Washington over foreign monitoring activity near US territory.
Intelligence assessments cited in reports stated that both countries have expanded electronic surveillance facilities on the island and increased the number of intelligence personnel stationed there since 2023.
According to reports, several of the monitoring sites are positioned to track US military operations in Florida, including communications connected to the United States Central Command in Tampa and the United States Southern Command near Miami.
The assessments reportedly identified 18 known signals-intelligence locations across Cuba.
US officials said China is believed to operate three of the facilities, while Russia controls two others. Some locations are reportedly run jointly with Cuban authorities, while the remaining sites are said to belong to Cuba itself.
According to reports, Washington views the growing intelligence presence as part of broader efforts by geopolitical rivals to expand their influence across the Western Hemisphere.
The administration of Donald Trump has reportedly used the intelligence findings to justify a tougher policy toward Havana, arguing that Cuba has become a strategic platform for Russian and Chinese operations close to the US mainland.
Reports also indicated that Cuban intelligence activity has increased around Guantanamo Bay on the southeastern coast of the island.
US officials reportedly stated that Russia and China share portions of the gathered intelligence with Cuba, although most of the information is believed to remain under their own control.
In response, the United States has reportedly intensified surveillance operations targeting Cuba, including expanded drone activity and satellite monitoring following directives from Tulsi Gabbard.
Intelligence assessments cited in reports stated that both countries have expanded electronic surveillance facilities on the island and increased the number of intelligence personnel stationed there since 2023.
According to reports, several of the monitoring sites are positioned to track US military operations in Florida, including communications connected to the United States Central Command in Tampa and the United States Southern Command near Miami.
The assessments reportedly identified 18 known signals-intelligence locations across Cuba.
US officials said China is believed to operate three of the facilities, while Russia controls two others. Some locations are reportedly run jointly with Cuban authorities, while the remaining sites are said to belong to Cuba itself.
According to reports, Washington views the growing intelligence presence as part of broader efforts by geopolitical rivals to expand their influence across the Western Hemisphere.
The administration of Donald Trump has reportedly used the intelligence findings to justify a tougher policy toward Havana, arguing that Cuba has become a strategic platform for Russian and Chinese operations close to the US mainland.
Reports also indicated that Cuban intelligence activity has increased around Guantanamo Bay on the southeastern coast of the island.
US officials reportedly stated that Russia and China share portions of the gathered intelligence with Cuba, although most of the information is believed to remain under their own control.
In response, the United States has reportedly intensified surveillance operations targeting Cuba, including expanded drone activity and satellite monitoring following directives from Tulsi Gabbard.
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