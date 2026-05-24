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Iran Outlines Reported Framework for Potential US Agreement
(MENAFN) According to reports, a proposed memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States is being discussed that could include a broader de-escalation of hostilities across multiple fronts.
Iranian media cited in reports said the framework would involve ending what it describes as ongoing conflict activities involving Israel in the region, including operations in Lebanon, alongside potential US commitments to ease sanctions related to Iranian oil exports.
According to reports, the proposed arrangement also includes provisions tied to maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping conditions would gradually normalize, with vessel traffic expected to return to pre-war levels within a defined transition period.
The draft framework reportedly emphasizes Iran’s assertion of sovereign control over the waterway, with further details on enforcement mechanisms expected to be clarified later.
Iran is also reportedly seeking partial access to frozen financial assets and a structured negotiation period of around 60 days focused on its nuclear program.
According to reports, Tehran is additionally calling for the lifting of restrictions on its ports, arguing that maritime arrangements in the region cannot be fully restored unless broader sanctions measures are addressed.
The proposed understanding would also condition changes to shipping and transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz on the implementation of reciprocal commitments.
Separately, the administration of Donald Trump reportedly stated that a draft agreement with Iran is largely finalized but still awaiting formal approval.
According to reports, regional diplomatic developments included recent discussions involving Pakistan’s military leadership and Iranian officials, as part of broader mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions following the escalation of conflict earlier this year.
Iranian media cited in reports said the framework would involve ending what it describes as ongoing conflict activities involving Israel in the region, including operations in Lebanon, alongside potential US commitments to ease sanctions related to Iranian oil exports.
According to reports, the proposed arrangement also includes provisions tied to maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping conditions would gradually normalize, with vessel traffic expected to return to pre-war levels within a defined transition period.
The draft framework reportedly emphasizes Iran’s assertion of sovereign control over the waterway, with further details on enforcement mechanisms expected to be clarified later.
Iran is also reportedly seeking partial access to frozen financial assets and a structured negotiation period of around 60 days focused on its nuclear program.
According to reports, Tehran is additionally calling for the lifting of restrictions on its ports, arguing that maritime arrangements in the region cannot be fully restored unless broader sanctions measures are addressed.
The proposed understanding would also condition changes to shipping and transit rules in the Strait of Hormuz on the implementation of reciprocal commitments.
Separately, the administration of Donald Trump reportedly stated that a draft agreement with Iran is largely finalized but still awaiting formal approval.
According to reports, regional diplomatic developments included recent discussions involving Pakistan’s military leadership and Iranian officials, as part of broader mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions following the escalation of conflict earlier this year.
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