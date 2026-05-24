Pilgrims From The West Head To Hajj Despite Mideast War

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Despite the Middle East war and a US government travel advisory, there was never any doubt in Fadel's mind that he would attend this year's hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

"Even if the war were still ongoing, I would not have backed out," the 49-year-old US national, who asked that only his first name be used, told AFP.

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"We are undoubtedly in the safest place in the world," he added, referring to a passage from the Koran.

This sentiment is common among many Muslims from Western nations who have come to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Hajj in the wake of the devastating war in the Middle East.

This year's rites, drawing Muslim worshippers from across the world, follow waves of Iranian strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours after the United States and Israel attacked the Islamic republic in late February.

An uneasy ceasefire has largely held since April, even though negotiations between the United States and Iran have failed to reach agreement.

On Saturday, both sides indicated that an agreement could come soon, but fears remained that fighting could resume at any moment.

Amid the uncertainty, the American embassy in Riyadh last month advised US citizens not to participate in the Hajj.

"Due to the ongoing security situation and intermittent travel disruptions, we advise reconsidering participation in Hajj this year," a statement released by the embassy read.

The US State Department told AFP its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia remain open with "adjusted staffing levels" and were "ready to support Americans who require assistance".

On Friday, US media reported the White House was weighing the launch of new military strikes on Iran, with any new fighting likely to have a direct impact on the Hajj, according to experts.

"If the conflict breaks out again, there is a strong possibility of real disruptions to pilgrim travel," said Umer Karim, an expert on Saudi Arabia at the University of Birmingham in Britain.

"They could find themselves stranded, which could create additional logistical and hosting challenges."

Very anxious

But for many, the chance to perform the sacrosanct Muslim rite has taken precedence over the fears of instability caused by the war.

Sayed, a 47-year-old Australian who will attend the Hajj for the seventh time, said there were no "second thoughts about coming here", even as his own government issued an advisory urging citizens to reconsider travel to the region.

"When you make the intention to come, you come with a reason and a purpose.

And that's why you're here and put your faith in God that everything will be fine," he told AFP while standing outside Makkah Grand Mosque dressed in white garments.

As more than a million pilgrims poured into the holy city ahead of the hajj, the breadth and diversity of the global Islamic community was on vivid display, with many carrying paraphernalia such as bags and umbrellas showing their country of origin.

"This is an opportunity that comes once in a life and I decided not to miss it," said Ibrahim Diab, a 63-year-old German national, despite the "shaky situation in the Gulf".

But even amid the euphoric atmosphere in Makkah ahead of the Hajj, some pilgrims said fears about the war had troubled them ahead of the journey.

"I was very anxious about it," 36-year-old British accountant Imad Ahmad told AFP.

Ahmad said his trip to Saudi Arabia was briefly interrupted in Jordan on Wednesday after the military there said it had shot down an unidentified drone in the country's airspace.

But he also said there was no doubt that he would continue on his journey to Mall.

"I will come, whichever way I can, inshallah," he added.