403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Netanyahu Warns Trump Over Iran Nuclear Deal in Tense Call
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised alarm with U.S. President Donald Trump over Washington's approach to Iran's nuclear program during a direct phone call, Israeli media reported Sunday.
Netanyahu also expressed concern that a Lebanon ceasefire could become entangled with a prospective U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement, according to Israeli media, which cited a well-placed Israeli source.
The call follows remarks Trump made Saturday, declaring that a deal with Tehran to end hostilities was "largely negotiated" and nearing completion — comments that came on the heels of Pakistani army chief Asim Munir's second visit to Tehran in recent weeks.
Israeli officials, including Netanyahu and the broader security establishment, are deeply skeptical of Iran's intentions. The unnamed source told media that Netanyahu and senior security figures believe that "the Iranians are stalling to buy time, and that Tehran will announce its unwillingness to make concession after 60 days."
Meanwhile, the Israeli Security Cabinet was scheduled to convene Sunday evening as reports emerged of tangible progress in Washington-Tehran back-channel talks, media reported.
A statement from Netanyahu's office, cited by the broadcaster, confirmed that Washington has kept Tel Aviv informed throughout the negotiation process. During his Saturday night conversation with Trump, Netanyahu reaffirmed that Israel "will maintain its freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon."
Separately, Israeli media cited an unnamed Israeli official who described the emerging accord in stark terms, calling it "bad." The official further warned that the deal signals that the Strait of Hormuz is "a weapon in Iran's hands no less effective than a nuclear weapon."
The diplomatic maneuvering unfolds against a volatile regional backdrop. Since the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran in February, Tehran has retaliated with attacks on Israeli targets and U.S. allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously shutting down the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8 and was subsequently extended by Trump on an indefinite basis.
Netanyahu also expressed concern that a Lebanon ceasefire could become entangled with a prospective U.S.-Iran nuclear agreement, according to Israeli media, which cited a well-placed Israeli source.
The call follows remarks Trump made Saturday, declaring that a deal with Tehran to end hostilities was "largely negotiated" and nearing completion — comments that came on the heels of Pakistani army chief Asim Munir's second visit to Tehran in recent weeks.
Israeli officials, including Netanyahu and the broader security establishment, are deeply skeptical of Iran's intentions. The unnamed source told media that Netanyahu and senior security figures believe that "the Iranians are stalling to buy time, and that Tehran will announce its unwillingness to make concession after 60 days."
Meanwhile, the Israeli Security Cabinet was scheduled to convene Sunday evening as reports emerged of tangible progress in Washington-Tehran back-channel talks, media reported.
A statement from Netanyahu's office, cited by the broadcaster, confirmed that Washington has kept Tel Aviv informed throughout the negotiation process. During his Saturday night conversation with Trump, Netanyahu reaffirmed that Israel "will maintain its freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon."
Separately, Israeli media cited an unnamed Israeli official who described the emerging accord in stark terms, calling it "bad." The official further warned that the deal signals that the Strait of Hormuz is "a weapon in Iran's hands no less effective than a nuclear weapon."
The diplomatic maneuvering unfolds against a volatile regional backdrop. Since the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran in February, Tehran has retaliated with attacks on Israeli targets and U.S. allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously shutting down the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took hold on April 8 and was subsequently extended by Trump on an indefinite basis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment