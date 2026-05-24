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Starmer Supports Emerging US-Iran Talks, Calls for Durable Peace Framework
(MENAFN) According to reports, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed support for reported progress toward a potential US-Iran agreement, urging coordinated international efforts to turn the development into a lasting diplomatic settlement.
Starmer said on X that the United Kingdom intends to work with international partners to build on what he described as an opportunity for long-term stability. He stressed that any agreement should bring an end to the conflict and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with what he called unrestricted and unconditional freedom of navigation.
He also reaffirmed Britain’s position that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, while noting that his government remains focused on protecting British citizens from the broader consequences of regional instability.
He further stated: “We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement,” emphasizing the importance of sustained multilateral engagement.
His remarks follow statements attributed to US President Donald Trump, who said that a US-Iran agreement had been “largely negotiated” after discussions with regional leaders, though final details are still reportedly under negotiation.
Starmer said on X that the United Kingdom intends to work with international partners to build on what he described as an opportunity for long-term stability. He stressed that any agreement should bring an end to the conflict and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, with what he called unrestricted and unconditional freedom of navigation.
He also reaffirmed Britain’s position that Iran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, while noting that his government remains focused on protecting British citizens from the broader consequences of regional instability.
He further stated: “We will work with our international partners to seize this moment and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement,” emphasizing the importance of sustained multilateral engagement.
His remarks follow statements attributed to US President Donald Trump, who said that a US-Iran agreement had been “largely negotiated” after discussions with regional leaders, though final details are still reportedly under negotiation.
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