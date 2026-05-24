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Armed Attacks Leave Twenty-Four Dead in Honduras
(MENAFN) At least 24 people were killed Thursday in two separate violent incidents in northern Honduras, according to reports.
The fatalities included 19 civilians who died in a shooting at a palm plantation in the department of Colon, as well as five National Police officers killed during a security operation in Cortes.
A spokesperson for the Honduran Public Prosecutor’s Office said forensic teams were deployed to both areas to conduct autopsies and formally identify the victims before releasing the bodies to their families.
In Trujillo, located in Colon department, authorities had already identified 17 bodies, while two additional victims were found in coffins at their homes.
Officials also said five officers from the Anti-Gang Police Directorate were killed during an armed raid in the village of Corinto, Cortes.
According to the official account, a violent confrontation broke out between security forces and armed suspects during the operation. The officers were reportedly overpowered and killed in the exchange.
The fatalities included 19 civilians who died in a shooting at a palm plantation in the department of Colon, as well as five National Police officers killed during a security operation in Cortes.
A spokesperson for the Honduran Public Prosecutor’s Office said forensic teams were deployed to both areas to conduct autopsies and formally identify the victims before releasing the bodies to their families.
In Trujillo, located in Colon department, authorities had already identified 17 bodies, while two additional victims were found in coffins at their homes.
Officials also said five officers from the Anti-Gang Police Directorate were killed during an armed raid in the village of Corinto, Cortes.
According to the official account, a violent confrontation broke out between security forces and armed suspects during the operation. The officers were reportedly overpowered and killed in the exchange.
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