Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DR Congo Suspends Flights to Bunia Over Ebola Outbreak

DR Congo Suspends Flights to Bunia Over Ebola Outbreak


2026-05-24 07:42:57
(MENAFN) The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has temporarily halted all passenger flights to and from Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province, which is at the center of an ongoing Ebola outbreak, according to reports.

The Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that no aircraft will be allowed to land at or depart from Bunia Airport until further notice.

Authorities stated that the suspension applies to all commercial, private, and special flights. However, humanitarian, medical, and emergency flights may still operate if approved by aviation and health officials.

The Ebola outbreak was declared in Ituri on May 15, with Bunia among the most affected areas.

The virus has since spread to neighboring North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.

Officials also noted that Uganda, which borders Ituri, has reported confirmed Ebola cases linked to the outbreak.

MENAFN24052026000045017640ID1111161123



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search