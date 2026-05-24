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DR Congo Suspends Flights to Bunia Over Ebola Outbreak
(MENAFN) The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has temporarily halted all passenger flights to and from Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province, which is at the center of an ongoing Ebola outbreak, according to reports.
The Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that no aircraft will be allowed to land at or depart from Bunia Airport until further notice.
Authorities stated that the suspension applies to all commercial, private, and special flights. However, humanitarian, medical, and emergency flights may still operate if approved by aviation and health officials.
The Ebola outbreak was declared in Ituri on May 15, with Bunia among the most affected areas.
The virus has since spread to neighboring North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.
Officials also noted that Uganda, which borders Ituri, has reported confirmed Ebola cases linked to the outbreak.
The Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that no aircraft will be allowed to land at or depart from Bunia Airport until further notice.
Authorities stated that the suspension applies to all commercial, private, and special flights. However, humanitarian, medical, and emergency flights may still operate if approved by aviation and health officials.
The Ebola outbreak was declared in Ituri on May 15, with Bunia among the most affected areas.
The virus has since spread to neighboring North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.
Officials also noted that Uganda, which borders Ituri, has reported confirmed Ebola cases linked to the outbreak.
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