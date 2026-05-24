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Nigerian Troops Kill Twelve Suspected Militants in Borno Clash
(MENAFN) At least 12 suspected terrorists were killed after Nigerian troops repelled an attempted assault on a military facility in the northeastern state of Borno, according to reports.
A military spokesperson said the attackers tried to infiltrate a position in Kirawa town near the Nigeria–Cameroon border early Friday but were stopped by troops from the 153 Task Force Battalion, supported by allied forces.
The statement said government forces responded with heavy fire, forcing the attackers to retreat toward the border area.
Several assailants are believed to have escaped the scene with gunshot wounds, according to the military.
Troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the site, including AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and a machine gun, officials said.
A military spokesperson said the attackers tried to infiltrate a position in Kirawa town near the Nigeria–Cameroon border early Friday but were stopped by troops from the 153 Task Force Battalion, supported by allied forces.
The statement said government forces responded with heavy fire, forcing the attackers to retreat toward the border area.
Several assailants are believed to have escaped the scene with gunshot wounds, according to the military.
Troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the site, including AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and a machine gun, officials said.
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