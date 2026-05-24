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Man dies in shark attack off Australia’s Far North Queensland coast
(MENAFN) A man has died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Far North Queensland, Australia, on Sunday, according to reports.
Emergency services were called to the Hull River boat ramp, about 160 km south of Cairns, shortly after midday after reports of a shark attack, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.
A 39-year-old man is believed to have been attacked while at Kennedy Shoal, a reef area, before being pulled from the water.
He was brought to shore at the Hull River boat ramp, where paramedics attempted to treat his injuries, a media outlet reported.
Queensland Police later confirmed the man died from his injuries, according to the broadcaster.
The incident comes shortly after another fatal shark attack in Australian waters earlier this month, when a 38-year-old man was killed at Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth.
Emergency services were called to the Hull River boat ramp, about 160 km south of Cairns, shortly after midday after reports of a shark attack, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.
A 39-year-old man is believed to have been attacked while at Kennedy Shoal, a reef area, before being pulled from the water.
He was brought to shore at the Hull River boat ramp, where paramedics attempted to treat his injuries, a media outlet reported.
Queensland Police later confirmed the man died from his injuries, according to the broadcaster.
The incident comes shortly after another fatal shark attack in Australian waters earlier this month, when a 38-year-old man was killed at Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth.
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