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Zelensky Rejects EU 'Associate' Status as “Unfair”
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed back firmly against a proposal by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to grant Kyiv an interim "associate membership" in the European Union, calling anything less than full admission "unfair," media has reported.
The rejection widens a visible rift between Kyiv and key European capitals over the pace and terms of Ukraine's integration into the bloc — a process that gained momentum following the escalation of the conflict in 2022, when Ukraine was awarded EU candidate status. Zelensky has since lobbied aggressively for full membership as early as 2027, even as major member states including Germany and France have urged caution.
According to Reuters, Zelensky conveyed his position in a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who currently holds the rotating EU Council chairmanship.
"It would be unfair for Ukraine to be present in the European Union, but remain voiceless," Zelensky reportedly wrote in the letter seen by Reuters, insisting that the "time is right to move forward with Ukraine's membership in a full and meaningful way."
The Ukrainian leader pointedly referenced the recent electoral defeat of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban — whose party lost last month's general election — as a shift in the political landscape that clears a path for Ukraine's accession. Orban had been one of the bloc's most vocal opponents of Ukrainian membership during his time in office.
That opposition carried considerable institutional weight: under existing EU rules, any new country seeking accession requires unanimous backing from all 27 member states.
Zelensky also argued in his letter that Ukraine "deserves a fair approach and equal rights within Europe," framing his country as a defender of the broader European project.
The proposal Zelensky rejected, attributed to Chancellor Merz in a letter reportedly sent to EU leadership earlier this week, would have offered Kyiv access to select EU-funded programs and the right to seek assistance from member states in the event of an attack. Under the scheme, Ukraine would have secured representation at the European Council, the European Commission, and the European Parliament — but strictly in a non-voting capacity. Crucially, the "associate membership" designation does not currently exist under the bloc's formal legal framework.
The rejection widens a visible rift between Kyiv and key European capitals over the pace and terms of Ukraine's integration into the bloc — a process that gained momentum following the escalation of the conflict in 2022, when Ukraine was awarded EU candidate status. Zelensky has since lobbied aggressively for full membership as early as 2027, even as major member states including Germany and France have urged caution.
According to Reuters, Zelensky conveyed his position in a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who currently holds the rotating EU Council chairmanship.
"It would be unfair for Ukraine to be present in the European Union, but remain voiceless," Zelensky reportedly wrote in the letter seen by Reuters, insisting that the "time is right to move forward with Ukraine's membership in a full and meaningful way."
The Ukrainian leader pointedly referenced the recent electoral defeat of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban — whose party lost last month's general election — as a shift in the political landscape that clears a path for Ukraine's accession. Orban had been one of the bloc's most vocal opponents of Ukrainian membership during his time in office.
That opposition carried considerable institutional weight: under existing EU rules, any new country seeking accession requires unanimous backing from all 27 member states.
Zelensky also argued in his letter that Ukraine "deserves a fair approach and equal rights within Europe," framing his country as a defender of the broader European project.
The proposal Zelensky rejected, attributed to Chancellor Merz in a letter reportedly sent to EU leadership earlier this week, would have offered Kyiv access to select EU-funded programs and the right to seek assistance from member states in the event of an attack. Under the scheme, Ukraine would have secured representation at the European Council, the European Commission, and the European Parliament — but strictly in a non-voting capacity. Crucially, the "associate membership" designation does not currently exist under the bloc's formal legal framework.
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