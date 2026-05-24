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Rubio Says Outline Reached to Open Hormuz, Needs Iran Approval
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that discussions have advanced on an initial framework aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz “without toll,” though he stressed that any outcome would require full Iranian agreement and subsequent compliance, according to remarks made in New Delhi.
He described the current stage of talks as progress that is meaningful but not yet finalized, referring to indirect US–Iran negotiations facilitated through mediation efforts involving Pakistan.
Rubio emphasized the status of the waterway, stating: "This is an international waterway. They don't own it. It's an international waterway."
He also highlighted diplomatic efforts over the past two days involving US coordination with regional Gulf partners to develop a preliminary outline that could guide a potential agreement.
The proposed framework, he said, could eventually ensure not only unrestricted passage through the strait but also the elimination of transit fees, while addressing broader concerns linked to Iran’s past nuclear ambitions.
The outline, he added, "that could ultimately, if it succeeds, leave us not just with a completely open straits -- and I mean open straits without tolls -- and with addressing some of the key things that underpin what has been Iran's nuclear weapons ambitions in the past."
He described the current stage of talks as progress that is meaningful but not yet finalized, referring to indirect US–Iran negotiations facilitated through mediation efforts involving Pakistan.
Rubio emphasized the status of the waterway, stating: "This is an international waterway. They don't own it. It's an international waterway."
He also highlighted diplomatic efforts over the past two days involving US coordination with regional Gulf partners to develop a preliminary outline that could guide a potential agreement.
The proposed framework, he said, could eventually ensure not only unrestricted passage through the strait but also the elimination of transit fees, while addressing broader concerns linked to Iran’s past nuclear ambitions.
The outline, he added, "that could ultimately, if it succeeds, leave us not just with a completely open straits -- and I mean open straits without tolls -- and with addressing some of the key things that underpin what has been Iran's nuclear weapons ambitions in the past."
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