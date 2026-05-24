Egypt Reaffirms Strong Ties With Jordan On 80Th Independence Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 24 (Petra) -- Egypt has reaffirmed the strength of its longstanding relationship with Jordan as a senior presidential envoy delivered congratulations from President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to His Majesty King Abdullah II on the occasion of the Kingdom's 80th Independence Day.

The message was conveyed by Abdelaziz Al-Sharif during a meeting at the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo, where he highlighted Egypt's appreciation for its deep-rooted partnership with Jordan. He extended warm wishes to the Jordanian leadership and people, expressing hope for continued stability, progress, and development under King Abdullah II's leadership.

Jordan's Ambassador Amjad Adailah welcomed the gesture and expressed gratitude for the sentiments from the Egyptian leadership, noting that it reflects the close and evolving nature of relations between the two countries. He emphasized that sustained political coordination between Amman and Cairo has helped elevate ties across various fields and opened new avenues for cooperation.

He also pointed out that May marks 80 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Egypt, describing the partnership as one of the region's most enduring and successful examples of interstate relations.

//Petra// WH