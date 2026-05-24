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Serbian President Begins Five-Day Official Visit to China
(MENAFN) Aleksandar Vucic has begun a five-day official visit to China, marking his first state trip to the country, according to reports.
The visit started on Sunday, with Vucic arriving in Beijing, where he will remain through May 28 for a series of high-level engagements.
During the trip, he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Qiang to review bilateral relations and exchange views on key international developments.
The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening political and economic ties, alongside broader global and regional issues of mutual interest.
Trade between China and Serbia has reached an estimated $9.37 billion, making China Serbia’s second-largest trading partner and underscoring the growing economic relationship between the two countries.
The visit started on Sunday, with Vucic arriving in Beijing, where he will remain through May 28 for a series of high-level engagements.
During the trip, he is expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Qiang to review bilateral relations and exchange views on key international developments.
The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening political and economic ties, alongside broader global and regional issues of mutual interest.
Trade between China and Serbia has reached an estimated $9.37 billion, making China Serbia’s second-largest trading partner and underscoring the growing economic relationship between the two countries.
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