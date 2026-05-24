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Hezbollah Claims Twelve Attacks on Israeli Forces in S. Lebanon, N. Israel
(MENAFN) The Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Sunday that it conducted 12 separate attacks over the past 24 hours targeting Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, according to reports.
The group stated that the operations included strikes on military vehicles as well as drone jamming equipment and launchers associated with Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.
In its statement, Hezbollah said the attacks were carried out in response to what it described as Israeli violations of a ceasefire and repeated strikes on villages in southern Lebanon.
It also claimed responsibility for hitting an Israeli military engineering vehicle using drones in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.
Separately, the group said it targeted a technical installation and a command vehicle at the Jal Al-Allam site in northern Israel, asserting that the strikes achieved direct hits.
According to the statement, an Israeli Heron 1 drone operating over Lebanon’s Bekaa region was engaged with a surface-to-air missile, which reportedly forced it to withdraw from the area.
Hezbollah further said it struck four Iron Dome launchers located at the Branit and Ramim barracks, alongside three Drone Dome anti-drone systems positioned at Nimr Al-Jamal, Al-Jardah, and Naqoura.
The group stated that the operations included strikes on military vehicles as well as drone jamming equipment and launchers associated with Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.
In its statement, Hezbollah said the attacks were carried out in response to what it described as Israeli violations of a ceasefire and repeated strikes on villages in southern Lebanon.
It also claimed responsibility for hitting an Israeli military engineering vehicle using drones in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.
Separately, the group said it targeted a technical installation and a command vehicle at the Jal Al-Allam site in northern Israel, asserting that the strikes achieved direct hits.
According to the statement, an Israeli Heron 1 drone operating over Lebanon’s Bekaa region was engaged with a surface-to-air missile, which reportedly forced it to withdraw from the area.
Hezbollah further said it struck four Iron Dome launchers located at the Branit and Ramim barracks, alongside three Drone Dome anti-drone systems positioned at Nimr Al-Jamal, Al-Jardah, and Naqoura.
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