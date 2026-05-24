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Iran Fires Back at Rubio After Nuclear, Energy Remarks
(MENAFN) Iran on Sunday fired back at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accusing him of attempting to misrepresent regional realities after he addressed Tehran's nuclear ambitions and Iran's role in global energy markets during an ongoing visit to India.
"Such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilizing policies of the United States and the Zionist regime," the Iranian Embassy in India said in a statement.
The rebuke followed remarks Rubio made on Saturday, in which he declared that Washington would not allow Iran to hold the energy market "hostage" and reaffirmed that Tehran would never be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon.
Iran pushed back sharply, redirecting the accusation.
"What has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran's oil exports; sanctions that have been designed and enforced in violation of the principles of international law and the charter of the United Nations, with the aim of exerting economic pressure on the Iranian nation," the statement said.
The embassy did not stop there, broadening its condemnation to encompass both Washington and Tel Aviv.
"These two regimes (US and Israel) are the principal drivers behind the escalation of global security and energy crises and seek to advance their political and military objectives through the creation of instability and insecurity," it added.
Addressing Rubio's pointed comments on Iran's nuclear activities, Tehran invoked its standing as a signatory to the global non-proliferation framework, recalling that "as a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, it has consistently declared that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."
"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to be the legitimate and inalienable right of its people and emphasizes that it will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognized right," the statement said.
The diplomatic exchange unfolded as US President Donald Trump offered a notable signal on Saturday, stating after a call with regional leaders that a deal with Iran to bring the war — which erupted on Feb. 28 — to a close was "largely negotiated" and pending final agreement.
"Such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilizing policies of the United States and the Zionist regime," the Iranian Embassy in India said in a statement.
The rebuke followed remarks Rubio made on Saturday, in which he declared that Washington would not allow Iran to hold the energy market "hostage" and reaffirmed that Tehran would never be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon.
Iran pushed back sharply, redirecting the accusation.
"What has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran's oil exports; sanctions that have been designed and enforced in violation of the principles of international law and the charter of the United Nations, with the aim of exerting economic pressure on the Iranian nation," the statement said.
The embassy did not stop there, broadening its condemnation to encompass both Washington and Tel Aviv.
"These two regimes (US and Israel) are the principal drivers behind the escalation of global security and energy crises and seek to advance their political and military objectives through the creation of instability and insecurity," it added.
Addressing Rubio's pointed comments on Iran's nuclear activities, Tehran invoked its standing as a signatory to the global non-proliferation framework, recalling that "as a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, it has consistently declared that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."
"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to be the legitimate and inalienable right of its people and emphasizes that it will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognized right," the statement said.
The diplomatic exchange unfolded as US President Donald Trump offered a notable signal on Saturday, stating after a call with regional leaders that a deal with Iran to bring the war — which erupted on Feb. 28 — to a close was "largely negotiated" and pending final agreement.
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