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EU Moves to Suspend Fertilizer Tariffs to Shield Farmers from War
(MENAFN) The European Union has moved to cushion its agricultural sector from the economic fallout of the Iran war and the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis, temporarily scrapping customs duties on critical nitrogen-based fertilizers for a period of one year.
The Council of the European Union formally announced Friday the provisional elimination of tariffs on essential agricultural inputs, including urea and ammonia — commodities whose supply chains have been severely disrupted by the near-total closure of the strategic waterway.
Notably, the tariff relief will not extend to fertilizer imports originating from Russia and Belarus, both of which have been explicitly carved out of the suspension.
The council framed the measure as a direct response to escalating price pressures traced to the Hormuz blockade, with officials projecting savings of approximately €60 million ($69.6 million) in import duties for farmers and the broader fertilizer industry.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) had sounded the alarm as early as April, cautioning that a prolonged obstruction of the strait risked triggering a sweeping agri-food catastrophe.
To safeguard the competitive interests of domestic European fertilizer manufacturers, the council confined the duty exemption to a defined import quota rather than extending it without limitation.
The regulation is set to take legal effect the day following its official publication in the EU's Official Journal.
The Council of the European Union formally announced Friday the provisional elimination of tariffs on essential agricultural inputs, including urea and ammonia — commodities whose supply chains have been severely disrupted by the near-total closure of the strategic waterway.
Notably, the tariff relief will not extend to fertilizer imports originating from Russia and Belarus, both of which have been explicitly carved out of the suspension.
The council framed the measure as a direct response to escalating price pressures traced to the Hormuz blockade, with officials projecting savings of approximately €60 million ($69.6 million) in import duties for farmers and the broader fertilizer industry.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) had sounded the alarm as early as April, cautioning that a prolonged obstruction of the strait risked triggering a sweeping agri-food catastrophe.
To safeguard the competitive interests of domestic European fertilizer manufacturers, the council confined the duty exemption to a defined import quota rather than extending it without limitation.
The regulation is set to take legal effect the day following its official publication in the EU's Official Journal.
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