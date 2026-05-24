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Iraq, Iran FMs Address U.S. Nuclear Talks in Phone Call
(MENAFN) Iraq's top diplomat and his Iranian counterpart convened by telephone to examine the evolving state of negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Iraq's Foreign Ministry announced Saturday.
During the Friday evening call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi updated Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on headway achieved in the continuing discussions — specifically regarding a newly tabled negotiating document introduced during the most recent round of talks, a ministry statement indicated.
Hussein emphasized the urgency of halting military operations in the Strait of Hormuz at the earliest opportunity, while also advocating for efforts to lift the blockade currently imposed on Iran.
Both ministers acknowledged Pakistan's instrumental role in brokering the negotiations and stressed the significance of Qatar's active involvement at this pivotal juncture.
The diplomatic backdrop traces to April 8, when Iran, the United States, and Israel agreed to a ceasefire following 40 days of hostilities that erupted after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.
In the ceasefire's immediate aftermath, Iranian and U.S. delegations convened for direct talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, though the sessions concluded without a breakthrough.
In the weeks since, both parties have reportedly exchanged multiple draft proposals outlining the terms for a permanent end to the conflict, with Pakistani intermediaries facilitating the back-and-forth.
During the Friday evening call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi updated Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on headway achieved in the continuing discussions — specifically regarding a newly tabled negotiating document introduced during the most recent round of talks, a ministry statement indicated.
Hussein emphasized the urgency of halting military operations in the Strait of Hormuz at the earliest opportunity, while also advocating for efforts to lift the blockade currently imposed on Iran.
Both ministers acknowledged Pakistan's instrumental role in brokering the negotiations and stressed the significance of Qatar's active involvement at this pivotal juncture.
The diplomatic backdrop traces to April 8, when Iran, the United States, and Israel agreed to a ceasefire following 40 days of hostilities that erupted after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.
In the ceasefire's immediate aftermath, Iranian and U.S. delegations convened for direct talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, though the sessions concluded without a breakthrough.
In the weeks since, both parties have reportedly exchanged multiple draft proposals outlining the terms for a permanent end to the conflict, with Pakistani intermediaries facilitating the back-and-forth.
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