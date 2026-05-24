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US, Iran Reportedly Near Ceasefire Framework to Ease Strait of Hormuz Tensions
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran are reportedly close to finalizing a 60-day ceasefire arrangement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow limited Iranian oil exports to resume, according to reports citing a US official familiar with the draft agreement.
The proposed framework, which has not yet been signed and could still fall apart, is expected to be announced as early as Sunday. It is designed as a temporary confidence-building measure to create space for broader negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
Under the draft terms, Iran would take steps to ensure maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, including clearing naval mines and allowing free passage for commercial shipping without transit fees. In return, the United States would ease certain restrictions, including lifting limits on Iranian port activity and granting targeted sanctions waivers to enable oil exports during the 60-day period.
A US official described the approach as “relief for performance,” emphasizing that economic easing would be conditional on verified Iranian actions rather than granted in advance.
The draft also reportedly includes Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons and to enter discussions on limiting uranium enrichment and reducing its stockpile of highly enriched material. Broader sanctions relief and access to frozen assets would only be considered if a final, verifiable agreement is reached later.
US military forces are expected to remain deployed in the region throughout the interim period and would only begin withdrawal if a comprehensive deal is concluded.
The proposal is also said to intersect with broader regional diplomacy, including efforts to end the conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to reports, Israeli leadership has raised concerns about elements of the plan during recent communications with US officials, though it has been indicated that Israel would retain the option to respond if Hezbollah resumes hostilities or re-arms.
The proposed framework, which has not yet been signed and could still fall apart, is expected to be announced as early as Sunday. It is designed as a temporary confidence-building measure to create space for broader negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
Under the draft terms, Iran would take steps to ensure maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, including clearing naval mines and allowing free passage for commercial shipping without transit fees. In return, the United States would ease certain restrictions, including lifting limits on Iranian port activity and granting targeted sanctions waivers to enable oil exports during the 60-day period.
A US official described the approach as “relief for performance,” emphasizing that economic easing would be conditional on verified Iranian actions rather than granted in advance.
The draft also reportedly includes Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons and to enter discussions on limiting uranium enrichment and reducing its stockpile of highly enriched material. Broader sanctions relief and access to frozen assets would only be considered if a final, verifiable agreement is reached later.
US military forces are expected to remain deployed in the region throughout the interim period and would only begin withdrawal if a comprehensive deal is concluded.
The proposal is also said to intersect with broader regional diplomacy, including efforts to end the conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. According to reports, Israeli leadership has raised concerns about elements of the plan during recent communications with US officials, though it has been indicated that Israel would retain the option to respond if Hezbollah resumes hostilities or re-arms.
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