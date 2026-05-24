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US Warns of Expanded Russian and Chinese Intelligence Activity in Cuba
(MENAFN) US officials have expressed concern that Russia and China are increasing intelligence-gathering operations in Cuba, raising security worries in Washington about surveillance activity close to US territory, according to reports.
US intelligence assessments indicate that both countries have upgraded electronic monitoring infrastructure on the island and expanded their intelligence presence since 2023. The developments are seen as part of a broader effort by US strategic rivals to strengthen their footprint in the Western Hemisphere.
According to reports, the facilities in Cuba are positioned to collect signals intelligence related to US military operations, including communications associated with commands based in Florida such as US Central Command in Tampa and US Southern Command near Miami.
The assessments reportedly identify multiple signals-intelligence sites across the island, with some attributed to China and others to Russia, alongside additional installations believed to be operated jointly with Cuban authorities. Other sites are understood to remain under Cuban control.
US officials view the situation as part of an expanding geopolitical competition in the region, with concerns that Havana may be serving as a hub for foreign intelligence activity near the US mainland.
According to reports, Cuban intelligence activity has also increased in areas surrounding the Guantanamo Bay naval base, further heightening US security concerns.
Officials also stated that Russia and China are believed to share limited intelligence with Cuba while retaining the majority of collected data for their own strategic use.
In response, the United States has reportedly increased its own surveillance operations over Cuba, including expanded drone and satellite monitoring, as part of efforts to track foreign intelligence activity in the region.
US intelligence assessments indicate that both countries have upgraded electronic monitoring infrastructure on the island and expanded their intelligence presence since 2023. The developments are seen as part of a broader effort by US strategic rivals to strengthen their footprint in the Western Hemisphere.
According to reports, the facilities in Cuba are positioned to collect signals intelligence related to US military operations, including communications associated with commands based in Florida such as US Central Command in Tampa and US Southern Command near Miami.
The assessments reportedly identify multiple signals-intelligence sites across the island, with some attributed to China and others to Russia, alongside additional installations believed to be operated jointly with Cuban authorities. Other sites are understood to remain under Cuban control.
US officials view the situation as part of an expanding geopolitical competition in the region, with concerns that Havana may be serving as a hub for foreign intelligence activity near the US mainland.
According to reports, Cuban intelligence activity has also increased in areas surrounding the Guantanamo Bay naval base, further heightening US security concerns.
Officials also stated that Russia and China are believed to share limited intelligence with Cuba while retaining the majority of collected data for their own strategic use.
In response, the United States has reportedly increased its own surveillance operations over Cuba, including expanded drone and satellite monitoring, as part of efforts to track foreign intelligence activity in the region.
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