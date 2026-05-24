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Israeli Soldier Losses His Life in Drone Attack

Israeli Soldier Losses His Life in Drone Attack


2026-05-24 03:46:25
(MENAFN) An Israeli soldier was killed and two others were wounded in northern Israel following a drone attack launched from Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Saturday.

In its statement, the military identified the soldier as Noam Hamburger, 23, and confirmed that he was killed when an explosive-laden drone detonated in the area.

An Israel’s broadcaster reported that the fatality occurred after the drone exploded near the targeted site, causing additional injuries among nearby troops.

According to Israeli military figures, the incident brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon since Feb. 28 to 22, including three fatalities recorded within the past week.

The army has not yet provided further operational details about the attack or the circumstances surrounding the drone’s launch.

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