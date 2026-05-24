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Ukraine Strike on Russian Dorm Claims Eighteen Lives
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from a Ukrainian strike on a college dormitory in Starobelsk, located in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region, has climbed to 18, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed Saturday.
An additional 42 individuals sustained injuries in the attack, with three more victims still unaccounted for beneath the debris, the ministry disclosed in an official statement.
Authorities had first reported Friday that a large-scale overnight drone offensive struck the campus of Starobelsk College — an institution affiliated with Luhansk Pedagogical University — triggering the total collapse of the student dormitory structure.
At the time of impact, the building housed 86 students between the ages of 14 and 18, as well as one staff member, according to local health officials.
Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in Friday, asserting that the attack was "not an accident" and claiming that "there are no military facilities, security service sites or related agencies near the dormitory."
Ukraine's General Staff firmly rejected any suggestion of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that its forces strike only military facilities and objects used for military purposes in accordance with international humanitarian law.
An additional 42 individuals sustained injuries in the attack, with three more victims still unaccounted for beneath the debris, the ministry disclosed in an official statement.
Authorities had first reported Friday that a large-scale overnight drone offensive struck the campus of Starobelsk College — an institution affiliated with Luhansk Pedagogical University — triggering the total collapse of the student dormitory structure.
At the time of impact, the building housed 86 students between the ages of 14 and 18, as well as one staff member, according to local health officials.
Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in Friday, asserting that the attack was "not an accident" and claiming that "there are no military facilities, security service sites or related agencies near the dormitory."
Ukraine's General Staff firmly rejected any suggestion of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, maintaining that its forces strike only military facilities and objects used for military purposes in accordance with international humanitarian law.
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