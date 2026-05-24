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Sudanese Political, Armed Groups Propose 3-Month Renewable Truce Plan
(MENAFN) Sudanese civil and political actors have put forward a proposal for a renewable three-month ceasefire aimed at ending the ongoing war in Sudan, according to reports from a meeting held in Nairobi.
The initiative was discussed during a gathering of groups under the “Sudanese Declaration of Principles Forces for Building a New Homeland,” which included political factions, civil organizations, and armed movements.
Among the participants were the “Sumud” democratic civil alliance led by former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, as well as the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army led by Abdul Wahid al-Nur.
A statement from the coalition indicated that the proposal centers on a temporary ceasefire lasting three months, with the possibility of renewal, and would be overseen by local, regional, and international monitoring mechanisms.
The roadmap is intended to reduce violence and build trust between the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and allied armed groups, while also creating space for political dialogue.
It also calls for the formation of a joint military committee tasked with monitoring violations, investigating incidents, and ensuring accountability for breaches of the truce.
The plan further emphasizes the role of civilian actors in supporting peace efforts through reconciliation initiatives and broader community engagement aimed at stabilizing the country.
The initiative was discussed during a gathering of groups under the “Sudanese Declaration of Principles Forces for Building a New Homeland,” which included political factions, civil organizations, and armed movements.
Among the participants were the “Sumud” democratic civil alliance led by former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, as well as the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army led by Abdul Wahid al-Nur.
A statement from the coalition indicated that the proposal centers on a temporary ceasefire lasting three months, with the possibility of renewal, and would be overseen by local, regional, and international monitoring mechanisms.
The roadmap is intended to reduce violence and build trust between the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and allied armed groups, while also creating space for political dialogue.
It also calls for the formation of a joint military committee tasked with monitoring violations, investigating incidents, and ensuring accountability for breaches of the truce.
The plan further emphasizes the role of civilian actors in supporting peace efforts through reconciliation initiatives and broader community engagement aimed at stabilizing the country.
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