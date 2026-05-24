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Iranian Envoy Signals Possible Breakthrough in US–Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has suggested that a “positive stride” may be emerging in efforts to end the conflict between Iran and the United States, contingent on what he described as sufficient commitment from Washington.
In comments shared on social media, the envoy expressed cautious optimism, stating that progress could materialize if the US demonstrates adequate engagement. He credited Iran’s stance, domestic resilience, and Pakistan’s mediation efforts as contributing factors to the current diplomatic momentum.
His remarks came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister reportedly held discussions with Iranian officials and later conveyed congratulations regarding what he described as progress achieved through recent negotiations.
Pakistani officials have been actively involved in diplomatic efforts, with senior military leadership conducting repeated visits to Tehran in recent weeks. These meetings included discussions with Iran’s president, parliamentary leadership, and foreign ministry representatives, focusing on a draft interim arrangement aimed at de-escalating tensions with Washington.
According to officials involved in the process, an interim agreement between the US and Iran could potentially be finalized in the near future, possibly within days, although no formal confirmation has been issued by the parties involved.
The evolving negotiations are being framed by mediators as a step toward reducing regional tensions and laying the groundwork for a broader settlement.
In comments shared on social media, the envoy expressed cautious optimism, stating that progress could materialize if the US demonstrates adequate engagement. He credited Iran’s stance, domestic resilience, and Pakistan’s mediation efforts as contributing factors to the current diplomatic momentum.
His remarks came after Pakistan’s Interior Minister reportedly held discussions with Iranian officials and later conveyed congratulations regarding what he described as progress achieved through recent negotiations.
Pakistani officials have been actively involved in diplomatic efforts, with senior military leadership conducting repeated visits to Tehran in recent weeks. These meetings included discussions with Iran’s president, parliamentary leadership, and foreign ministry representatives, focusing on a draft interim arrangement aimed at de-escalating tensions with Washington.
According to officials involved in the process, an interim agreement between the US and Iran could potentially be finalized in the near future, possibly within days, although no formal confirmation has been issued by the parties involved.
The evolving negotiations are being framed by mediators as a step toward reducing regional tensions and laying the groundwork for a broader settlement.
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